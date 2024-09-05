 Teacher's Day 2024: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Calls Her Father 'Best Guide', Says 'Woh Mujhe Galtiyan Bhi Karne Dete Hai' (Exclusive)
Teacher's Day 2024: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Calls Her Father 'Best Guide', Says 'Woh Mujhe Galtiyan Bhi Karne Dete Hai' (Exclusive)

In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, Sumbul Touqeer Khan calls her father, her best teacher. The actress also goes ahead to mention how her father has played a pivotal role in shaping her life.

Aanchal Choudhary Updated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
article-image

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, currently leading Sony TV's show 'Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' calls her father her first and most important teacher. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the actress opens up about Teachers day and how her father has been the best guide she could have ever asked for.

article-image

The Kavya actress says, ''A teacher who has significantly influenced my life is my father. He has always been my biggest support system and guide, both in my personal life and in my career. His life lessons and values have shaped who I am today. 'Aaj jo bhi hu unki wajah se hu' ,He taught me the importance of hard work, perseverance, and staying grounded, no matter how successful you become.''

Ask her the importance of having a teacher in your life and the actor says, ''Having a teacher or guide in your life is really important because they help you grow and succeed. They show you new ways to look at things and push you to be your best. A good teacher doesn’t just teach you stuff—they inspire you, keep you motivated, and help you get through tough times. They believe in you, even when you don’t believe in yourself, which makes them super valuable in both your personal and work life.''

article-image

Sumbul says that her father has even allowed her to make mistakes. The Bigg Boss 16 fame says, ''I think my dad has been the guide in my life. Woh mujhe galtiyaan bhi karne dete hai jisse mein sikhu.''

Currently, Sumbul has been leading Sony TV's show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon where she essays the character of an IAS officer. The actress has been paired opposite Mishkat Varma in her show.

article-image

