Sumbul Touqeer Khan Shoots For Her Show Kavya Despite Being Down With Typhoid

anchal2598704

Sumbul Touqeer Khan who rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus’ Imlie is currently helming Sony TV’s Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, in which she plays the role of an IAS officer.

Well, Sumbul’s fans have been hailing her for her dedication as the actress continues to Shoot for her show Kavya despite being down with Typhoid. Sumbul took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her where she can be seen with drips on her hand. Sharing this video, Sumbul is seen asking typhoid to get lost and further informs her fans that she is now doing better. Sumbul writes, “Dear typhoid , get lost, Don't worry guys abhi better hoon.”

Sumbul is paired opposite Mishkat Varma in the show and their chemistry has gone ahead to be one of the most loved ones onscreen. So much so that there are also rumours of the actors being in a relationship too. However, recently, Sumbul denied these rumours stating that she and Mishkat are just good friends.