Tateeree Row: Badshah Performs In Moradabad Despite UP Women Commission's Ban Demand On His Shows & Arrest Warrants In Haryana

Rapper Badshah performed at a packed concert in Moradabad on Sunday (March 15) under tight police security amid controversy surrounding his latest song Tateeree. The event reportedly saw heavy footfall, with police later resorting to mild force to disperse crowds gathered outside the venue.

According to a report in Times of India, several attendees, including students who had purchased tickets priced at Rs 3,000, complained of mismanagement, alleging they were unable to enter or properly access the programme despite holding valid passes. One student waiting outside the university’s main gate said there was chaos and that the money spent on the ticket went to waste.

Moradabad SSP Satpal Antil stated that the situation worsened as many ticket holders arrived with additional companions, putting pressure on the venue’s arrangements. As the crowd swelled, police stepped in to bring the situation under control.

After the concert, Badshah shared a photo in which he is seen sitting on stage with folded hands.

What is Tateeree controversy?

The controversy around Tateeree erupted after allegations that the song contained vulgar lyrics and depicted minor schoolgirls in a sexualised manner in its music video.

The issue also reached Uttar Pradesh, where State Women’s Commission vice-chairperson Aparna Yadav wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking a ban on the rapper’s stage shows in the state and demanding strict legal action.

Meanwhile, legal troubles continue to mount for the rapper in Haryana. Arrest warrants have been issued against him after he failed to appear for a scheduled hearing in connection with the controversial track. Haryana State Commission for Women chairperson Renu Bhatia had directed police in Panipat and Panchkula to arrest him. Panchkula police also initiated the process for a look-out circular to prevent him from leaving the country.

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However, Antil clarified that no formal communication seeking Badshah’s arrest had been received by Moradabad police.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against the singer in districts such as Panchkula, Jind and Panipat under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act and BNS section 296, which deals with obscene acts and songs.

Responding to the backlash, Badshah shared a video statement on March 7 apologising for the controversy and confirmed that the video had been removed from all platforms.