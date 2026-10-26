'Tapri Pe Baitha Hai?': MC Stan Lights Cigarette Mid-Show On India's Got Latent 2, Leaves Samay Raina Surprised - VIDEO

Rapper MC Stan's appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 grabbed attention after he was seen pulling out a cigarette and lighting it during the show. Samay was quick to stop him and reacted with a series of remarks that left fellow panellists, including Tanmay Bhat, laughing. A clip of the incident has since surfaced on social media.

In a clip from the episode, which was released on Sunday (October 26), MC Stan is seen taking out a cigarette and almost lighting it before Samay stops him. The comedian appears surprised to see the rapper carrying a cigarette to the show and asks, "Yeh kya leke aaya hai bhai?"

Samay then bursts out laughing and adds, "Sutta leke aaya hai. Ye kya aap tapri pe baithe hai koi?" His reaction leaves the other panellists, including comedian Tanmay Bhat, in splits. The video has since been circulating on social media.

The latest episode of India's Got Latent 2 featured MC Stan, Tanmay, Madhur Virli and Arpit Bala on the panel.

MC Stan's Rare Public Appearance

My boy #MCStan got no filter! He started smoking right on the set😂 https://t.co/byU0a9NK6v — Nish (@Nish_1507) October 25, 2026

MC Stan's appearance on the show has also caught attention because the rapper has largely stayed away from the public eye since winning Bigg Boss 16. He maintains a private lifestyle and is rarely spotted at public events. He is occasionally seen visiting a mosque on Fridays to offer prayers.

The rapper has also kept a low profile on social media. His last Instagram post was shared in April 2025.

Know more about MC Stan?

MC Stan literally lit a ciggi at India's Got Latent🔥🤣 https://t.co/eXuSfitHnT — revengeseeker (@revengeseekerr) October 25, 2026

Born Altaf Tadavi in Pune, MC Stan is known for his contribution to India's desi hip-hop and trap music scene. Now 27, he chose his stage name as a tribute to American rapper Eminem's song Stan.

He began his music career in 2018 with the release of Wata, a track that drew attention for its lyrics and street-inspired themes. His music blends Hindi, Marathi and urban slang, often exploring social issues and personal experiences.

Apart from his independent music, MC Stan has also contributed to Hindi film soundtracks. His work includes a rap segment for the 2024 film Baby John and the title track of Farrey (2023).