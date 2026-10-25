Kunal Kamra Gets Roasted By PM Modi Mimic After Samay Raina Video Calls Him On India's Got Latent 2; Videos Go Viral

Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 is back in the spotlight, with clips from its latest episode going viral on social media on Sunday. One of the most talked-about moments from the eight episode of the second season features a contestant impersonating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who later exchanges playful jabs with comedian Kunal Kamra during a video call.

The contestant's banter with Kunal left Samay and the other panellists laughing. During their interaction, Kunal addressed the contestant as 'sir', prompting him to tease the comedian over the sudden display of respect.

The exchange became even funnier when the contestant questioned whether Kunal had picked up his joke from WhatsApp, leaving Samay and the panel in splits.

🚨 Kunal Kamra roasted by Latent contestant cosplaying modi ji Daily bezati routine for Kamra continues https://t.co/T7H0tgMCbF — Krish (@Krish_nvm_Raw) October 25, 2026

In the clip, the contestant, mimicking PM Modi, says, “Look, brothers and sisters, these days rupee is falling against the US dollar, and I'm the one who will lift it back up.” Kunal responds with a dig at the PM, saying, “Kutta paalo, billi paalo lekin brahm mat paalo. He is the one responsible for the falling rupee, and he isn't going to do anything about it.”

The contestant then takes a swipe at Kunal, asking, “Kunal Kamra, have you received this news from WhatsApp University?”

Samay jumps in with a warning to the comedian, saying, “Kunal Bhai, stop. Otherwise, the cyber cell will come after both of us.”

Narendra Modi ji on India's Got Latent 🔥 Samay Raina video calls Kunal Kamra 💀 #IndiasGotLatent https://t.co/8HEF0yfC5a — Sunil Goriya (@Sunil_Goriyaa) October 25, 2026

In the later part of the interaction, Kunal calls the contestant and begins addressing him as “Sir”, prompting the contestant to joke about how people react when PM Modi's name comes up. He says, “Narendra Modi ke naam sunn kar gala sabka sukhta hai, darr sabko lagta hai. Aa gaye na ab sir pe.”

The latest episode of India's Got Latent also featured MC Stan, Tanmay Bhat, Madhur Virli and Arpit Bala on the panel.

Kunal Kamra's Controversies

Kunal Kamra has frequently criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government, voicing his views on political and social issues. His remarks have also landed him in controversies.

Last year, Kamra released his show Naya Bharat across his social media platforms. The MIDC police registered a zero FIR against him over allegations of defaming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and publishing or circulating false statements and rumours.