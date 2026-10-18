Mukesh Chhabra Kisses Samay Raina's Hands, Holds Them At Mumbai Event Amid India's Got Latent 2 Controversy – VIDEO

Samay Raina Attends Mukesh Chhabra’s Theatre Festival | Photo Via Instagram

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina attended casting director Mukesh Chhabra's The Khidkiyaan Theatre Festival on Saturday, October 17, the final day of the annual theatre and arts festival organised by Chhabra's Casting Company. Several videos featuring the duo have since gone viral on social media.

Samay Raina, Mukesh Chhabra's Video From Theatre Festival Goes Viral

Among the videos circulating online, one particular clip has caught attention. In the video, Mukesh and Samay are seen seated together, with the casting director holding the comedian’s hands. Samay can be seen resting his hands on Mukesh’s upper arm, near the bicep. Mukesh then lifts Samay’s hands and kisses them. Samay appears to show no visible reaction to the gesture in the clip.

The video has since gained traction on social media, with the interaction drawing attention.

Complaint Against Mukesh Chhabra

The interaction comes amid the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent Season 2, following a complaint filed against Mukesh over his alleged use of inappropriate language during his appearance on Samay’s comedy show.

Celebrities In Attendance

The Khidkiyaan Theatre Festival also witnessed the presence of several other celebrities from the entertainment industry. Among those spotted at the event were Arjun Rampal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ravi Kishan, Ayesha Khan, Maniesh Paul, Kunal Kapoor, Abhay Verma and Karishma Tanna, among others.

About Mukesh Chhabra-Latent Controversy

Anurag Shrivastav filed the complaint after watching Latent episode, which featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam, Mukesh Chhabra, Kaustubh Agarwal and Samay.

According to IANS, the complainant said he came across the episode while watching Netflix on his laptop from a hotel room in Mumbai on the evening of September 22, 2026. He raised concerns over language allegedly used by Chhabra during the episode.

According to the complaint, Chhabra was allegedly heard saying, “Mere Aaram Nagar mein aao, g**** m****.”

Mukesh Chhabra tried to cook Samay Raina... but ended up getting absolutely cooked instead. 💀🔥 pic.twitter.com/CUqVRi8Rc5 — Himanshu Yadav (@HimashuYadav07) September 18, 2026

Shrivastav described the alleged remark as “highly inappropriate, objectionable, and sexually suggestive” and requested that the matter be investigated before any conclusion is reached.

The complaint also raises questions about Netflix India’s role in reviewing and approving the content before it was made available for streaming