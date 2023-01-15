Tanisha Santoshi on Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh: ‘I have no concerns about taking an unconventional route as an actor with a period drama’

For Director Rajkumar Santoshi, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is special for two reasons: He is returning to direction after a gap of nine years with the film and is launching his daughter Tanisha Santoshi, who plays an important part in the film. It is slated for the Republic Day 2023 release.

Tanisha, who makes a debut with Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, believes that for any newcomer, only the film matters. “It is such an exciting time for any artiste right now because there are so many opportunities with OTT. So, I am excited about what will come next to me. Since I have taken a different way to debut with a film like this, I am a little nervous. The film is not about me, I play a part in it. I hope it will pay me in a good way.”

Adding further, she shares, “I have no concerns about making a debut with a film or taking an unconventional route as an actor with a period drama. Even though I have a small part, it is crucial to the narrative. I create something different in the film. I am sure when people walk out of the theatre, they will remember a girl named Sushma, who did something. It feels like an achievement.”

When asked about her camaraderie with her father on the sets, she reveals, “He is a taskmaster, there was no father-daughter on the sets. I was yelled at left right and centre. Many actors have said on record that he is the best director for an actor. He is probably amongst few directors who shows the actors how to enact.”

Before Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, besides being an actor, Tanisha also aspires to become a director. “I want to be a filmmaker, which I will do at some point in life. I am a shy person. I studied direction academically too. I never had the guts to tell my parents that I want to be an actor. I told them three-four years ago. Initially, they were against it but I convinced them,” she avers.

To be in an industry like this, Tanisha says one should keep improving one’s craft. “Today, everyone wants to be an actor. We all have to work hard and keep improving our craft. I feel this is the only way you can stand out. Before this film, I did get a couple of acting offers but nothing moved me and, hence, didn’t materialise. But, I want to be a part of mainstream cinema, which I have grown up watching. I want to do love stories and comedies,” she concludes.