Anshuman Jha on Lakadbaggha: ‘I am an instinctive person and I was sure of what I was getting into’

Photo: Anshuman Jha/Instagram

Anshuman Jha has always done clutter-breaking films. He has carved his niche with films like Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD), Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, Mona Darling, and the web series, Mastram. He is now gearing up for a unique vigilante film titled Lakadbaggha. The actor plays the lead in the movie and also takes the producer’s chair.

When asked about the risk factors associated with his choices, he shares, “Around 2014-15, I met the best casting director in India and he told me that I am the most talented actor at the moment. However, I won’t be able to become a star until I do a studio-backed film and I am not someone to do that. I thought how do I break this cycle? I did my first play in 2002 in Prithvi Theatre and I know how to make movies, act, and be honest. Mona Darling was supposed to be my second film after LSD but it kept shifting studios. I had to make it back then since it was ahead of its time.”

“I took three months off and used my economic degrees. I realised films don’t fail, budgets do. I want to throw this idea to financial investors and not film investors. Mona Darling was our first successful example, however, it didn’t make money but had a 10% return, which was great for a film like that. I will die one day and I am conscious of it but my films will remain. Imagine 100 years from now, kids will see a film like Lakadbaggha with Hyena’s VFX and Krav Maga made in 2023, they would be surprised,” he adds.

Anshuman, who produces his films under his home banner believes that producers make movies. “I feel producers make movies, I come from that school of thought. We go to actors with the scripts, ask them to audition and offer them a certain budget. They may take it or leave it. Producers have the vision of the project and not directors. I had the entire vision for the trailer and the first poster which everyone saw even before it came to life. I believe in having the end game in mind and working backwards. I would never cast me in a film like Krrish but I would do a Lakadbaggha since it’s about an ordinary man like me,” he reveals.

On a parting note, Anshuman tells how the story of Lakadbaggha was shaped by director Victor Mukherjee and writer Alok Sharma. “Victor suggested the title. I had this story in mind for a while and I narrated it to him. I am an instinctive person and since it’s an action vigilante film, I was sure of what I was getting into,” he signs off.

