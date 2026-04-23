Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar & Other Celebrities Step Out To Cast Their Vote - Watch Videos

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | X (Twitter): ANI

Tamil Nadu assembly elections are taking place today (April 23) in the state to elect all 234 members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Many celebrities like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Shruti Haasan, Ajith Kumar stepped out to cast their vote.

Their videos have gone viral on social media, in which they are happily posing for the paparazzi with their inked finger. Check out the videos below...

Actor @Siva_Kartikeyan and his wife are on the way to vote..#2026TNELECTIONS pic.twitter.com/07wUAWcJuY — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 23, 2026

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Superstar Rajinikanth shows his inked finger after casting his vote at Stella Maris School in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/5Ti3z0yyLF — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Superstar Rajinikanth casts his vote at Stella Maris School, in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/ILfnpfdMRb — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: MNM chief and actor Kamal Haasan, along with his daughter Shruti Haasan, show their inked fingers after casting their votes.



On being asked, how confident is he of a second term, Kamal Haasan says, "Yes" pic.twitter.com/1khSyg1HUD — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

Thala #Ajithkumar is the First Person to Cast his vote in Tamilnadu..😮🔥



pic.twitter.com/0NNndJ5MVF — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 23, 2026

.@anirudhofficial cast his vote at St. Francis Xavier Middle School, Alwarpet around 7:30 am today. pic.twitter.com/3pddW7SRc6 — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) April 23, 2026

Khushbu Sundar On Tamil Nadu Elections

After casting her vote, Khushbu Sundar, while talking to ANI said, "You can see the smile on my face, that says it all. Casting my vote has been my biggest democratic right and I think this matters a lot to me as a citizen of the country...Today is the time for people to take a call and decision and we leave it to them..."

#WATCH | Khushbu Sundar says, "You can see the smile on my face, that says it all. Casting my vote has been my biggest democratic right and I think this matters a lot to me as a citizen of the country...Today is the time for people to take a call and decision and we leave it to… https://t.co/93jWrMQj0R pic.twitter.com/vaVLpDrTvA — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

Read Also Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Actor Vijay Enters Politics To Contest From Perambur And Tiruchi East

Thalapathy Vijay Casts His Vote In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026

While, of course, many celebrities have cast their vote, this election is very important for Thalapathy Vijay. The actor-turned-politician started his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in 2024, and this year, he is contesting from two constituencies: Perambur (in Chennai) and Tiruchirappalli East (Trichy East).

Even his video of casting a vote has made it to social media. Watch the video below...

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Vijay, TVK chief and candidate from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur constituencies, at a polling station in Chennai after casting his vote. pic.twitter.com/yCXPjQyJEh — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

The results of the elections will be declared on May 4, 2026.