Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar & Other Celebrities Step Out To Cast Their Vote - Watch Videos

Tamil Nadu assembly elections are taking place today (April 23) in the state to elect all 234 members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Many celebrities like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Shruti Haasan, Ajith Kumar stepped out to cast their vote.
Their videos have gone viral on social media, in which they are happily posing for the paparazzi with their inked finger. Check out the videos below...
Khushbu Sundar On Tamil Nadu Elections
After casting her vote, Khushbu Sundar, while talking to ANI said, "You can see the smile on my face, that says it all. Casting my vote has been my biggest democratic right and I think this matters a lot to me as a citizen of the country...Today is the time for people to take a call and decision and we leave it to them..."
Thalapathy Vijay Casts His Vote In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026
While, of course, many celebrities have cast their vote, this election is very important for Thalapathy Vijay. The actor-turned-politician started his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in 2024, and this year, he is contesting from two constituencies: Perambur (in Chennai) and Tiruchirappalli East (Trichy East).
Even his video of casting a vote has made it to social media. Watch the video below...
The results of the elections will be declared on May 4, 2026.