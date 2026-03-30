Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Actor Vijay Enters Politics To Contest From Perambur And Tiruchi East

Actor Vijay Enters Politics To Contest From Perambur And Tiruchi East |

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s top actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder C Joseph Vijay, better known by his screen name Vijay, will test the electoral waters from two constituencies for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. This is the first time the party is entering the electoral fray.

Vijay on Sunday said he will contest from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchi East seats. He did not explain why he chose to do this. In 1991, former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had won from two constituencies and a decade later. Apart from her no other Chief Minister aspirant had contested from more than one constituency till now in Tamil Nadu.

Sources said Vijay, who fancies himself as Chief Minister candidate, had chosen Perambur, because it is a constituency from where his party had seen the highest digital enrolment of cadres on the mobile application. Besides, the constituency has a good population of Christians and the TVK has been receiving good support in urban areas. Likewise, Tiruchi East also has Christian voters in good numbers.

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Many of the party’s key functionaries are trying their luck in constituencies in Chennai, except for three of them, who are investing in rural seats. Prominent among them is K A Sengottaiyan, a former AIADMK Minister and nine-time legislator, who is trying his luck on the TVK ticket from his home turf Gobichettipalayam in western Tamil Nadu.