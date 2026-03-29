DMK Chief MK Stalin Announces ₹8,000 Appliance Scheme For Homemakers Ahead Of 2026 Elections

Chennai: In one of the most populist electoral promises ever, DMK leader and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday evening announced non-IT assessee housewives would be given a Rs 8,000 to purchase a household electronic appliance of their choice from retail stores in their neighbourhoods, if voted to power in 2026.

Releasing what he described as a ‘superstar’ manifesto, which would help establish the ‘Dravidian Model 2.0’ Government, Stalin said taking into account the rising cost of various household appliances used by women in their daily lives, a new scheme titled ‘Illatharasi’ (Queen of the House) will be implemented.

“Under this scheme, homemakers will be able to purchase essential household appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, grinders, mixers, microwave ovens, and electric stoves, either as new purchases or as replacements for existing ones. Homemakers belonging to families that do not pay income tax will be provided with a coupon worth ₹8,000 per family, which can be used to purchase the above-mentioned household appliances from shops in their respective localities,” he said.

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Stalin recalled that from the time when colour televisions were distributed to households during the tenure of late Karunanidhi, to the currently implemented Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam under which Rs 1,000 was provided to 1.31 core women, schemes aimed at the welfare of women were being implemented.

Asked how this could be implemented, he said, the same question was posed five years ago, but his government was able to give the Rs 1,000 for women and also implement other schemes. “The DMK manifesto has always been a ‘hero’. Now it will also be the ‘heroine’ and will be in the fray as a ‘superstar’ of this election,” he said.

In another big measure, Stalin said the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in schools, now being offered for primary class students, will be expanded till 8th standard. The monthly rights grants for women beneficiaries will be doubled to Rs 2,000.

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Besides, pension will be increased to Rs. 2,000 per month for senior citizens, widows and spinsters above the age of 50. Chief Minister’s Medical Insurance Scheme will have an enhanced Rs 10 lakh cover and the annual income limit for beneficiaries will be increased to Rs 5 lakh, Stalin said.

The pension for differently abled will be increased to Rs. 2,500 per month and maintainance allowance for the severely affected persons will be increased to Rs 4,000 month were among the other promises.

Earlier, the AIADMK had offered to provided free refrigerators for women.