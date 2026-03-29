Who Is Vijay Contesting Against? Actor Faces Strong DMK Opposition In Debut Poll

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set for high-stakes electoral battles as he makes his political debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, taking on formidable rivals from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in both constituencies he has chosen to contest.

In Perambur, Vijay will face sitting DMK MLA R D Sekar. The contest gains further complexity as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has opted out of direct competition here, leaving the field open for its ally, the Pattali Makkal Katchi, potentially altering the electoral dynamics.

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In Trichy East, Vijay is pitted against another strong DMK face, incumbent MLA Inigo S Irudayaraj, setting up a direct contest with the ruling party in both seats.

Announcing his candidature, Vijay urged voters to back his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and its ‘whistle’ symbol, branding the election a “whistle revolution.” He outlined key promises, including women’s safety, improved law and order, and a drug-free Tamil Nadu, while pledging clean governance without corruption.

The party has also fielded key leaders in prominent constituencies. General Secretary N Anand will contest from T Nagar, while Treasurer Venkat Ramanan will enter the fray from Mylapore. In notable face-offs, VS Babu will challenge DMK chief MK Stalin in Kolathur, while Selvam will take on Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chepauk.

Emphasising candidate selection, Vijay said his party has chosen individuals from ordinary backgrounds who understand public concerns, stressing that integrity outweighs political experience. He also took a veiled swipe at the DMK alliance, questioning its durability in the face of electoral uncertainty.