Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From CM MK Stalin To Actor-Turned-Politician Vijay, 5 Key Candidates To Watch Out For

Left: MK Stalin Center: Vijay Right: Edappadi K. Palaniswami |

Chennai: Voting is underway for the single-phase elections covering all 234 seats in Tamil Nadu. The state has over 5.7 crore registered voters. The election is expected to be a triangular contest, with the primary battle between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led alliance.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is contesting the polls independently in all 234 seats. Let’s take a look at the key candidates to watch out for.

Key Candidates

MK Stalin: Chief Minister MK Stalin is contesting from Kolathur, a seat he has won three consecutive times.

Udhayanidhi Stalin: Son of Chief Minister MK Stalin and the state’s Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting from the Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni seat and is seeking to retain it after winning in 2021.

Vijay: Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is contesting from two seats, Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur. He will face DMK candidates R.D. Sekar in Perambur and Inigo S. Irudayaraj in Tiruchirappalli East.

Edappadi K. Palaniswami: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the NDA’s chief ministerial face, is contesting from Edappadi, aiming for a fourth consecutive term from the seat.

Tamilisai Soundararajan: Former Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan is the BJP’s candidate from Mylapore.

Result Dates

The counting of votes for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will take place on 4 May.