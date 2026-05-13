Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Grants Permission For 9 AM Shows Of Trisha Starrer Karuppu

Vijay / Trisha | X / YouTube

Suriya and Trisha starrer Karuppu is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year. The movie is all set to release on May 14, 2026, and on Tuesday, the makers took to X (Twitter) to thank actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for granting permission to have 9 am shows of the film in the state.

The makers tweeted, "Special thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9 AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9 AM, from May 14th (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Trisha and Vijay have been making headlines for the past few weeks because of their rumoured relationship. Trisha was also present at Vijay's oath-taking ceremony on Sunday. Interestingly, on May 4, when the election results were announced, and Vijay won, it was the actress' birthday.

Netizens React To Vijay Giving Permission For 9 AM Shows Of Karuppu

Reacting to the tweet by the makers, a netizen wrote, "Could have asked for 4 or 6 am show (sic)." Another X user tweeted, "Wow super bro, 9 AM FDFS first time in Tamil Nadu geography and civics for a Tamil film, thank you so much Vijay anna (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "From asking the government for permission for his film’s special shows… to the industry now seeking permission from him as the Chief Minister. What a journey! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Karuppu Trailer

The trailer of Karuppu was released a few days ago, and it received a good response. Fans of Suriya and Trisha are excited to watch the film on the big screen.

Suriya's last couple of films, like Retro and Kanguva, failed to make a mark at the box office. So, it will be interesting to see what response Karuppu gets.