'Pure Mayhem': Karuppu Trailer Impresses Netizens; Fans Can't Wait To Watch Suriya & Trisha Starrer

Karuppu Trailer | YouTube

While Trisha has been making it to the headlines because of her rumoured relationship with the new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor, Thalapathy Vijay, the actress is now gearing up for her next release titled Karuppu, which stars Suriya as the male lead. The film's trailer was released on Sunday, and it is quite impressive.

Karuppu looks like a massy courtroom drama, and RJ Balaji, who has directed the movie, also plays a pivotal role in it. While Suriya surely steals the show in the trailer, Trisha also leaves a mark.

Netizens React To Karuppu Trailer

Reacting to the trailer, a netizen tweeted, "The king is back to claim his throne. Suriya + RJ Balaji = Pure mayhem. Get ready for a summer of grit and glory. See you at the movies! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Interesting trailer from @RJ_Balaji . After a long gap, I'm happy to see @Suriya_offl in a festival-mode movie. The BGM could be better; it does not give goosebumps or elevate the experience through the music (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Wow!! Stunning visuals and music works brilliantly! 🔥🔥 A feast for #Suriya fans for sure! ❤️ Not convinced with RJB character yet, but let's see how it is in the movie! #KaruppuTrailer (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Trisha-Karuppu Makers Controversy

The actress was absent from the grand audio launch of the film, which took place in Madurai. While interacting with her fans on X, when a fan asked about it, she replied, "Guess my invite got lost in the mail :)."

Her tweet hinted that she wasn't invited at the event.

Karuppu Release Date

Karuppu is slated to release on May 14, 2026. The film is expected to take a bumper opening at the box office. So, let's wait and watch what response it will at the ticket windows.