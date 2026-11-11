Tamil Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar Marries Boyfriend Rajvel Raj After 10 Years Of Dating; Wedding VIDEO Captures Their Adorable Moments

Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rajvel Raj Tie The Knot In Intimate Wedding | X

Tamil actress Priya Bhavani Shankar has officially tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rajvel Raj in an intimate wedding ceremony on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

A video from the wedding has gone viral on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the couple's special day. In the clip, Priya is seen walking down the aisle in a beautiful red saree, while Rajvel looks traditional in a white kurta and lungi.

Priya Bhavani Shankar's Wedding Video Goes Viral

The couple shares a sweet hug at a beautifully decorated floral mandap before taking their seats for the wedding rituals. Priya and Rajvel are also seen laughing and exchanging playful banter as the priest guides them through the ceremony. One of the heartwarming moments captures Rajvel tying the mangalsutra around Priya's neck.

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Couple Yet To Share Official Pictures

While the wedding video is making waves online, Priya and Rajvel have yet to share their official wedding pictures or videos on social media.

For the uninitiated, Priya and Rajvel reportedly met during their college days and have been in a relationship for over a decade. In August 2026, the actress sparked engagement rumours after sharing a photograph with Rajvel on her Instagram Stories.

Their wedding comes after months of speculation surrounding their relationship and engagement. Despite the public curiosity, the couple chose to keep their personal milestones private until their wedding day.

Work Front

Priya Bhavani Shankar will next be seen in the Tamil horror film Demonte Colony 3. She is also expected to return for the third instalment of the Indian franchise, directed by Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan and Siddharth.