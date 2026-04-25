Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Ties The Knot; Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon & Other Celebs Congratulate Newlyweds

Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Gets Married |

Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma, known for launching stars like Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, among others, has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. On Saturday (April 25), she posted dreamy pictures from the wedding on social media but chose to keep her husband's identity private by not revealing his face or name.

Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Gets Married

Shanoo wrote, "With Gods Grace I found the greatest man to walk this Earth with… With our parents’ blessings and love from our closest ones, we made it official this morning. Wedding celebrations to follow in the near future…Married…"

Check it out:

Celebs React

Soon after Shanoo shared photos from her wedding, celebrities poured in sweet congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the newlyweds. Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congratsssssss my girlll - the greatest news!" Kriti Sanon added, "Wowww!!! Congratulations." Ranveer Singh dropped red heart emojis.

Several other celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Radhikka Madan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sharvari, Vaani Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Esha Gupta, also sent love and heartfelt wishes.

Who Is Shanoo Sharma?

Shanoo Sharma began her career in Mumbai’s theatre and creative circles before transitioning into casting. She was brought into Yash Raj Films by Aditya Chopra and soon became the studio’s go-to voice for discovering new talent.

Her biggest breakthrough came when she cast a then-unknown Ranveer Singh in Band Baaja Baaraat.

She is also the niece of veteran filmmaker and actor Romesh Sharma, best known for producing Hum starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Govinda