Tamil Actress Oviya Helen Files Police Complaint, Claims Her Alleged Viral S*x Video Is 'Morphed'

Actress and Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Oviya Helen is all over the news of late after her alleged private video went viral online. However, the actress has now stated that the video is morphed and has lodged a police complaint regarding the same.

Oviya's manager told News18 that the fake video was circulated online to "tarnish" the actress' image. "She has taken the matter to the police commissioner and will take necessary legal action against the culprit," he said.

The spokesperson also refused to divulge further details calling it a "sensitive issue".

It all began after a video showing a woman in a compromising position went viral online with netizens claiming that it was Oviya. The woman in the video was also seen flaunting a tattoo on her shoulder, similar to the one that Oviya has.

While Oviya has not released an official statement on the MMS scandal, she was seen shutting netizens on social media who dropped inappropriate comments under her posts.

For those unversed, Oviya is an actress and model primarily recognised for her work in Tamil cinema. She made her acting debut in 2007, and has been a part of several Malayalam and Telugu films too. She gained fame through her roles in films like Kalakalappu, Kalavani, Manushyamrugam, Moodar Koodam and Kangaroo among others.

Oviya also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, where she became popular for her candid personality.

The actress has over 720K followers on Instagram and she often shares photos and videos with her fans.

Oviya will next be seen in Tamil films like Sambhavam and Raja Bheema.