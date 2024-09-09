 Tamil Actor Vikram Recalls Losing 34 Kg Weight For Film, Says He Was At Risk Of 'Organ Failure'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTamil Actor Vikram Recalls Losing 34 Kg Weight For Film, Says He Was At Risk Of 'Organ Failure'

Tamil Actor Vikram Recalls Losing 34 Kg Weight For Film, Says He Was At Risk Of 'Organ Failure'

Vikram also shared how he could not see properly for a couple of months after shooting for his film Kasi, because he had his "eye lids up all the time"

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
article-image

One of the biggest actors in the Tamil film industry, Vikram, popularly known as Chiyaan Vikram, recalled the time when he risked his life by undergoing a drastic weight-loss transformation for a film. He said that he was asked to stop by his doctors as they had no clue about how they would revive him if things went south.

Vikram told Pinkvilla that he had to undergo a transformation for his 2015 film, I, in which he played a bodybuilder-supermodel, who later becomes a hunchback due to his physical deformities. "My weight got down to 52 kg at the that time from 86 kg. I wanted to get down to 50 kg," he shared.

He went on to reveal, "My doctor said, 'Let's not get excited because I can see perimeters changing a bit and if main organ fails then it may be a problem...We don’t know how to revive you'. That is when I stopped."

Read Also
Thangalaan Actor Vikram Condemns Crimes Against Women, Calls It 'Disgusting': 'They Need To Feel...
article-image

Vikram also shared how he could not see properly for a couple of months after shooting for his film Kasi, because he had his "eye lids up all the time". "I was at the risk of getting a squint eye," he shared.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan: BJP's Madan Rathore Announces Plan To Cancel 6-7 Districts Created By Ashok Gehlot's Government, Accuses Of Appeasement
Rajasthan: BJP's Madan Rathore Announces Plan To Cancel 6-7 Districts Created By Ashok Gehlot's Government, Accuses Of Appeasement
Sohum Shah On Tumbbad's Re-Release: 'Film Ke Saat Nainsaafi Hui, People Realised Value After Its OTT Release'
Sohum Shah On Tumbbad's Re-Release: 'Film Ke Saat Nainsaafi Hui, People Realised Value After Its OTT Release'
Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2024: Document Verification Dates Announced For 5388 Accountant Vacancies
Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2024: Document Verification Dates Announced For 5388 Accountant Vacancies
VIDEO: Ayan Mukerji Gets IRKED As Paps Chase, Zoom Inside His Car To Capture Raha Kapoor
VIDEO: Ayan Mukerji Gets IRKED As Paps Chase, Zoom Inside His Car To Capture Raha Kapoor

The Ponniyin Selvan actor had earlier revealed how he had met with an accident during his theatre days, which had him bedridden for three years. "I had 23 surgeries. Doctors said I'll never be able to walk again, but I didn't give up," he said.

Read Also
Madras HC Allows Release Of Vikram's Thangalaan After Producer Complies With Court Order
article-image

Vikram was recently seen in the film Thangalaan, which released on August 15. In the film, the actor featured in five different roles.

He now has Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam in the pipeline, along with Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, which is currently being shot.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sohum Shah On Tumbbad's Re-Release: 'Film Ke Saat Nainsaafi Hui, People Realised Value After Its OTT...

Sohum Shah On Tumbbad's Re-Release: 'Film Ke Saat Nainsaafi Hui, People Realised Value After Its OTT...

VIDEO: Ayan Mukerji Gets IRKED As Paps Chase, Zoom Inside His Car To Capture Raha Kapoor

VIDEO: Ayan Mukerji Gets IRKED As Paps Chase, Zoom Inside His Car To Capture Raha Kapoor

Unprisoned Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Unprisoned Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Vikram Recalls Weird Encounter With Fans During Pithamagan Shooting: 'Saw 2 Boys Sleeping Under My...

Vikram Recalls Weird Encounter With Fans During Pithamagan Shooting: 'Saw 2 Boys Sleeping Under My...

Tamil Actor Vikram Recalls Losing 34 Kg Weight For Film, Says He Was At Risk Of 'Organ Failure'

Tamil Actor Vikram Recalls Losing 34 Kg Weight For Film, Says He Was At Risk Of 'Organ Failure'