Tamil Actor Karthik Sabesh Passes Away At 37 In Chennai, Three Days After Uncle Deva's Death; Final Rites To Be Held Today

Deva's Nephew Karthik Sabesh Dies At 37 | Photo Via Instagram

In a shocking turn of events, Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh passed away in Chennai on Tuesday, October 20, at the age of 37, following health complications. His death comes just three days after veteran Tamil music composer and singer Devanesan Chokkalingam, popularly known as Deva or Thenisai Thendral, died on October 17 at the age of 75. Karthik Sabesh was the son of Sabesh, the brother of the late music director Deva.

Deva's Nephew Karthik Sabesh Passes Away

Reports state that Karthik had been hospitalised for the past two months and was undergoing treatment, including dialysis. However, his condition reportedly deteriorated over the past two weeks, and he was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) before passing away on Tuesday.

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The family had already suffered a loss in October 2025, when Karthik’s father, music composer MC Sabesan, passed away in Chennai on October 23 at the age of 68, following an illness. Sabesan had been unwell for some time.

Karthik Sabesh Movies

Karthik Sabesh appeared in several Tamil films, including Dham, Vallavan, Pattathu Yaanai, Udhayam NH4, Burma, Kadhal Solla Vandhen and Kulir 100 Degree

Last Rites To Be Held Today

Karthik Sabesh’s final rites are scheduled to take place at 4:30 pm on Tuesday at the Valasaravakkam crematorium in Chennai.

Karthik is survived by his wife, Ramya Karthik, their two daughters, Brishanithara and Hairanithara; and his elder sisters, Geetha Sabesh and Archana Sabesh.

Deva died of a cardiac arrest on October 17 at a private hospital in Kodambakkam, Chennai. He had composed music for Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam films.