'Composer Deva Pays Tribute To Actor Rajinikanth's Body': X's Tamil To English Translation Leaves Netizens Shocked

X's Tamil To English Translation Leaves Netizens Shocked | X (Twitter)

On Saturday, veteran music composer Deva passed away at the age of 75, reportedly due to cardiac arrest. Many celebrities like Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, and others reached his house to pay their last respects, and many other celebs mourned his demise on social media. Amid this, what grabbed everyone's attention was the Tamil-to-English automatic translation on X. A news channel tweeted in Tamil that Rajinikanth pays tribute to composer Deva, but the English translation shocked one and all.

The news channel, on its X account, tweeted, "இசையமைப்பாளர் தேவா உடலுக்கு நடிகர் ரஜினிகாந்த் அஞ்சலி (sic)." X's Tamil-to-English translation feature made it, "Composer Deva pays tribute to actor Rajinikanth's body (sic)." Check out the original and translated tweets below...

Netizens react to X's translation

Reacting to the translation, a netizen tweeted, "Why does the translation say Rajnikanth's body? My heart skipped a bit for a second (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "X’s auto-translation feature has been terrible lately. It’s high time this issue was addressed and the translation quality was significantly improved. (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Woah..man.. english translation of twitter is outrageous (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Google translation

When we went to Google for the translation, it properly translated Tamil to English, and the caption read, "Actor Rajinikanth pays tribute to music composer Deva."

We are sure the translation that X did shocked all the Rajni fans. But the superstar is healthy and fine, and his recently released film Jailer 2 has been performing very well at the box office.

Jailer 2 box office collection

Jailer 2 was released on Thursday, and in two days, the movie has earned Rs. 96.80 crore net in India, and the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 213.65 crore. It will be interesting to see what response the movie will get at the box office during the weekend.