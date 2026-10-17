Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Superstar Rajinikanth's Film Crosses ₹200 Crore Worldwide Despite 38% Drop

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its strong run at the worldwide box office, crossing the Rs 200-crore mark within two days of its theatrical release. However, the film witnessed a decline in domestic collections on Friday, October 16, following its opening-day performance.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected Rs 37.10 crore net in India on Day 2 across 13,157 shows. This represents a 37.9% drop compared with its opening-day collection of Rs 59.70 crore. The film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 96.80 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 113.65 crore.

Overseas markets contributed Rs 40 crore on Day 2, taking the film’s cumulative overseas gross to Rs 97 crore. Consequently, its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 210.65 crore within two days.

Other Languages

The Tamil version led domestic collections with Rs 26.60 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 7.25 crore and Hindi at Rs 2.90 crore. The Kannada version contributed approximately Rs 35 lakh.

Jailer 2 Cast

Directed as the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster, the film sees Rajinikanth reprise his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, alongside Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty and others. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff return, while Hrithik Roshan makes a special appearance.

Jailer 2 Budget

Reports suggest that Jailer 2 has been made on a budget of approximately Rs 240 crore to Rs 300 crore, although the figure remains unconfirmed. Against this reported budget, the film’s Day 2 performance is encouraging despite the drop in collections.

Jailer 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer rated Jailer 2 3 out of 5 stars, and said, "While the film Jailer 2 ends with a door for the film’s third instalment, all you need to do is open the door and go to your nearest cinemas and see the film. Barring a bunch of scenes and situations, the film is surely recommended for each and every Rajnikanth fan! After all, there is hardly anything that … ‘Rajni-Cant!’"