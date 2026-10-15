Hrithik Roshan's Cameo From Rajinikanth Starrer Jailer 2 Goes Viral; Netizens Call It 'Mass', Connect It To Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey - Watch

Hrithik Roshan's Cameo From Rajinikanth Starrer Jailer 2 Goes Viral | X (Twitter)

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2, one of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year, has finally hit the big screens. The movie has cameos by many stars, including Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. Well, the clip of Hrithik's cameo has made it to social media, and it has gone viral. The actor is looking dashing in the movie, and netizens are also posting that his cameo has a reference to Salman Khan's Dabangg character, Chulbul Pandey.

A netizen tweeted, "Peak Aura farming #HrithikRoshan 🔥 Aamir Khan lokesh ko galiya de rha hoga abhi (sic)." Another X user wrote, "#HrithikRoshan × #SalmanKhan in #Jailer2 🔥 Hrithik Roshan copying Chulbul Pandey's style of hanging his sunglasses on the back of his collar (sic)."

Hrithik Roshan's Cameo In Jailer 2

Peak Anirudh Peak thalaiva Peak Nelson Peak elevations #jailer2 https://t.co/o5P2W9CB6i — mfaisall (@Moviesculturee) October 15, 2026

One more netizen tweeted, "Hritik Roshan cameo in #Jailer2 inspired by #SalmanKhan ‘s ICONIC chulbul pandey character where he keeps the sun glasses on the back of his collar. SALMAN KHAN REFRENCE, No one can match his swag though! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Shah Rukh Khan's reported cameo plans

Reportedly, earlier, Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to do a cameo in Jailer 2, but he couldn't do it because of his shooting schedule for King. Later, Hrithik was roped in for it.

Cameos in Jailer 2

Not just Hrithik, but even Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar have cameos in Jailer 2. While Nelson's directorial is a Tamil film, it is surely a treat for the pan-India audience.

The movie has been dubbed and released in multiple languages like Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Jailer 2 box office collection

The advance booking of Jailer 2 was fantastic, and the film is expected to take the box office by storm. The movie is expected to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark at the box office on its first day in India. So, let's wait and watch what will be the day-one collection.

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