Jailer 2 X Review: Rajinikanth's Swag Impresses Fans, But Is Nelson Dilipkumar's Sequel Worth Watching?

Rajinikanth has returned as the iconic Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2 , and the superstar’s latest theatrical release has sparked excitement among fans. They have left no stones unturned to express their excitement as the film hit the big screens on Thursday (October 15). Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action entertainer also stars Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan and Yogi Babu, with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada star Shivarajkumar adding to the film’s ensemble cast.

From special screenings and celebrations outside theatres to reactions pouring in on X (formerly known as Twitter), the film has generated considerable buzz. Social media platforms are flooded with reviews and reactions of those who have watched the early morning shows of Jailer 2.

Jailer 2 X Review: Fans Praise Rajinikanth’s Mass Moments

While several viewers have praised Rajinikanth’s screen presence, Nelson’s comedy and Anirudh Ravichander’s background score, others have expressed disappointment with the film’s pacing in the first half.

The film’s opening sequences, title card and high-energy moments have caught the attention of audiences. Rajinikanth’s larger-than-life screen presence has emerged as one of the highlights in several early reactions, with fans celebrating his return as Muthuvel Pandian.

One enthusiastic viewer reacted to the title card by writing, “Absolutely stunning. Double Madness”.

Read Also Jailer 2 Advance Booking Is On Fire; Rajinikanth Starrer Sells More Than 35 Lakh Tickets

Nelson Dilipkumar’s trademark humour has also received appreciation, with some viewers enjoying the comedy and the way it complements the film’s action-driven narrative. The interval block, bridge sequence and tea stall scene have featured among the moments mentioned in positive reviews.

However, the initial response has not been entirely favourable. While some viewers described the first half as engaging and entertaining, others felt that the narrative moved too slowly. This has resulted in a mixed early verdict for the much-anticipated sequel.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Jailer 2 Review From Trade Buzz🔥⚡ Positives: Superstar Screen Presence 🥵👑🔥 Engaging Drama 💥❤️‍🔥 High-Octane Action Choreography 🥵⚔️ Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Impact 😈🔥 BGM & Songs 🎶⚡💥 Powerful Dialogues & Elevations 🗣️🔥 Second Half Face-Off Sequence ⚔️🥶💥 Cinematic Visuals & Camera Work 🎥✨ VFX & Visual Grandeur 🤯🚀🔥 PURE THEATRICAL BLAST! 💣🔥 THE BIG-SCREEN EXPERIENCE LOOKS INSANE! 🤯🍿 #Trailer2 #TrailerReview #Tollywood #TeluguCinema #IndianCinema #ActionDrama #BGM #Cinematography #VFX #TheatricalExperience — RC19 (@Iam_R45) October 15, 2026

Jailer 2 Review: A solid first half with Nelson’s signature humour, but the film loses momentum in the second half. Inconsistent writing and underwhelming stretches make it an average outing that falls short of expectations🥲🙂 #jailer #review #fdfs #jailer2 https://t.co/mGsANPjShh — Gogame (@freeGzone) October 15, 2026

Jailer 2 (Hindi) Review: Rajinikanth returns as Tiger with solid mass elevations, Nelson comedy & Anirudh BGM first half hits hard, second half mixed. Worth a theatre watch for fans! #Jailer2 #Rajinikanth #Jailer2Hindi — Vivek Vision Verse (@VivekVerse8) October 15, 2026

Jailer 2 Review - 2/5 AVERAGE 1st half - 🔥🔥 2nd half - 😭😭 POSITIVES: #SuperstarRajinikanth Action NEGATIVES: BGM Screenplay Story Comedy #Anirudh is a gone case now 🙏 #Jailer #Jailer2 #Jailer2Review https://t.co/jaR5cKkl1C — ThiView (@ThiView_) October 15, 2026

Jailer 2 , nalla ila 👎🏽. Ticket kasukku oru kothu Rotti vangi sapputurukkalam. Story - character introductions that's all. Hero - SJ surya performed well. Rajini as side actor also given a mid Performance. #Jailer2 #Review — மாran (@___Maran) October 15, 2026

Jailer 2 Reviews From Overseas ✅ It's Like Same As Jailer .... If You Liked The Part One Then You Will Enjoy This one Too .... You can Say it's Slightly Better Than Previous One .... Hrithik Roshan's Entry Was the Most Highlight Point on Jailer 2 .... Seems Like This will Work in NORTH Just Because Of Hrithik Roshan .... It was That Good 😦 Note: Thes are Inside Reports ✅ My Review Will Come Soon 🔜 Thank You 😊 — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrrk) October 15, 2026

#Jailer2 – First Half Review - A fun-filled first half with a MASS pre-interval and interval block! 💥 - The story begins in Kerala, two months after the events where Jailer Part 1 ended. - The first 20 minutes feel a bit slow, but the film starts picking up pace after #YogiBabu’s entry. - You’ll witness #Rajinikanth in his MASS avatar! 🔥 - #Anirudh’s Hukum and #AlaBolelo songs deliver VERa LEVEL goosebumps! 🤯 - #Nelson Sambavam in the last 30–40 minutes! 🔪🔥 The pre-interval and interval scenes featuring Rajinikanth & #SurajVenjaramoodu have terrific elevations. - Cameo entries are good, and there’s a strong connection between Part 1 and Part 2. Thalaivar & #Anirudh Show in the First Half! 💥🔥 — Movie Tamil (@_MovieTamil) October 15, 2026

Jailer2 Review🇩🇪 Whatta rider thalaivaaaa.... 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Nelsa Jeichutaaaaa! 👑👑🌟🌟 Part 2 curse officially ends with Jailer2. Humorous 1st half finishing with a banger interval and a pacy 2nd half filled with thalaivar veriyans feast. 🌟👑 Jailer - Killer 🏆🏆🏅🏅🏆🏆 — ミ★ 𝘒𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘬 𝘚𝘦𝘦𝘯𝘶𝘷𝘢𝘴𝘢𝘯 ★彡 (@Karthikseenu16) October 15, 2026

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the sequel, following his contribution to the first film’s popular soundtrack and background score.

The expectations surrounding Jailer 2 are considerable, given the commercial success of its 2023 predecessor, Jailer, which collected more than Rs 600 crore worldwide. The sequel faces the challenge of matching that success while delivering another memorable outing for Rajinikanth’s fans.