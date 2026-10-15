Jailer 2 X Review: Rajinikanth's Swag Impresses Fans, But Is Nelson Dilipkumar's Sequel Worth Watching?

Rajinikanth has returned as the iconic Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in , and the superstar’s latest theatrical release has sparked excitement among fans. They have left no stones unturned to express their excitement as the film hit the big screens on Thursday (October 15). Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action entertainer also stars Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan and Yogi Babu, with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada star Shivarajkumar adding to the film’s ensemble cast.
From special screenings and celebrations outside theatres to reactions pouring in on X (formerly known as Twitter), the film has generated considerable buzz. Social media platforms are flooded with reviews and reactions of those who have watched the early morning shows of Jailer 2.
Jailer 2 X Review: Fans Praise Rajinikanth’s Mass Moments
While several viewers have praised Rajinikanth’s screen presence, Nelson’s comedy and Anirudh Ravichander’s background score, others have expressed disappointment with the film’s pacing in the first half.
The film’s opening sequences, title card and high-energy moments have caught the attention of audiences. Rajinikanth’s larger-than-life screen presence has emerged as one of the highlights in several early reactions, with fans celebrating his return as Muthuvel Pandian.
One enthusiastic viewer reacted to the title card by writing, “Absolutely stunning. Double Madness”.
Nelson Dilipkumar’s trademark humour has also received appreciation, with some viewers enjoying the comedy and the way it complements the film’s action-driven narrative. The interval block, bridge sequence and tea stall scene have featured among the moments mentioned in positive reviews.
However, the initial response has not been entirely favourable. While some viewers described the first half as engaging and entertaining, others felt that the narrative moved too slowly. This has resulted in a mixed early verdict for the much-anticipated sequel.
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the sequel, following his contribution to the first film’s popular soundtrack and background score.
The expectations surrounding Jailer 2 are considerable, given the commercial success of its 2023 predecessor, Jailer, which collected more than Rs 600 crore worldwide. The sequel faces the challenge of matching that success while delivering another memorable outing for Rajinikanth’s fans.