Jailer 2 Advance Booking Is On Fire; Rajinikanth Starrer Sells More Than 35 Lakh Tickets

Jailer 2 Advance Booking Report | YouTube

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 is all set to release on October 15, 2026. Directed by Nelson, the movie is a sequel to the 2023 release Jailer, which was a superhit at the box office. Jailer 2 is one of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year, and advance booking started a few days ago. The movie's pre-sales have been fantastic, and it is all set to take the box office by storm.

According to Sacnilk, the film has sold more than 34 lakh tickets till now with blocked seats, and without blocked seats, it has sold more than 30 lakh tickets, which is fantastic. Jailer 2's pre-sales amount stands at Rs. 65.14 crore gross with blocked seats, and without blocked seats, it is Rs. 57.19 crore.

Jailer 2 trailer

Jailer 2 day 1 advance booking

The Rajinikanth-starrer is all set to take a bumper opening at the box office. For its first day, during advance booking, Jailer 2 has sold more than 16 lakh tickets with blocked seats, and without blocked seats, it has sold more than 14 lakh tickets.

When it comes to the collection, for its opening day, the movie has grossed Rs. 35.24 crore with blocked seats, and Rs. 31 crore without blocked seats.

Jailer vs Jailer 2

In 2023, Jailer had taken an opening of Rs. 48.35 crore net in India. Looking at the advance booking, we can expect Jailer 2 to collect a better amount on its first day.

Jailer 2 song

Jailer box office collection

Jailer has earned Rs. 348.55 crore net in India, and the worldwide gross collection was Rs. 604.50 crore. So, let's wait and watch whether Jailer 2 will be able to beat Jailer at the box office or not.

Jailer 2 cast

Apart from Rajinikanth, Jailer 2 also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan, Jatin Sarna, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan.