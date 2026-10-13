 Jailer 2 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Starrer Sells More Than 20 Lakh Tickets, Earns Around ₹40 Crore During Pre-Sales
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Jailer 2 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Starrer Sells More Than 20 Lakh Tickets, Earns Around ₹40 Crore During Pre-Sales

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has registered Rs. 39.42 crore gross in advance bookings including blocked seats. The figure stands at Rs. 34.33 crore excluding blocked seats. The Nelson-directed sequel has sold over 20 lakh tickets so far, including more than 10 lakh for opening day. First-day pre-sales have generated Rs. 22.42 crore gross ahead of the film's release.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
Jailer 2 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Starrer Sells More Than 20 Lakh Tickets, Earns Around ₹40 Crore During Pre-Sales
Jailer 2 Advance Booking | YouTube

Nelson's Jailer 2 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year. The film is all set to hit the big screens on October 15, 2026. It is a sequel to the 2023 release Jailer, which was a superhit at the box office. The advance booking of the film started a couple of days ago, and after looking at the pre-sales, we can expect the movie to take the box office by storm.

According to Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has sold more than 20 lakh tickets during the advance booking till now, and just for its first day, the film has sold more than 10 lakh tickets. For its opening day, the Rajinikanth starrer has earned Rs. 22.42 crore gross till now. So, we can expect it to take a bumper opening at the box office.

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When it comes to the film's overall advance booking, till now, Jailer 2 has earned Rs. 39.42 crore gross with blocked seats, and without blocked seats, the collection is Rs. 34.33 crore gross. We can clearly expect the movie to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office during its first extended weekend.

Jailer box office collection

Jailer had earned Rs. 348.55 crore net in India, and the worldwide gross collection of the film was Rs. 604.50 crore. The expectations from Jailer 2 are quite high, but it will surely be interesting to see how the film turns out to be and what response it will get at the box office after its extended first weekend.

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Jailer 2 cast

Jailer 2 has an amazing cast. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna. Meanwhile, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan will be seen in cameos in the movie.

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