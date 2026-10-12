Jailer 2 Won't Release In Hindi? Makers Of Rajinikanth Starrer Break Silence

Jailer 2 To Release In Hindi As Scheduled | Instagram

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year. The movie will be dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Hindi. However, on Monday, there were reports that Jailer 2 won't be released in Hindi as the makers have an OTT deal in which the film will start streaming in all languages four weeks after the release. But the makers have shared an official statement clarifying that Jailer 2 will release in Hindi on October 15.

Makers clarify Jailer 2 Hindi release

The statement from the film's spokesperson read, "In light of recent media reports suggesting that Jailer 2 will not be releasing in Hindi, we would like to officially clarify that the film’s Hindi version is scheduled for a theatrical release on Thursday, 15th October 2026, alongside its other language versions, as originally planned."

"The film will be distributed in North India by Pen Marudhar Entertainment. There has been no change to the scheduled Hindi theatrical release. We request all media publications and platforms to take note of this clarification and refrain from circulating any unverified information regarding the film’s release. We appreciate the media’s continued support and cooperation," the statement further read.

So, for all the Rajini fans who want to watch Jailer 2 in Hindi, they can rush to theatres on October 15.

Jailer 2 cast

Apart from Rajinikanth, Jailer 2 also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna. Meanwhile, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan will be seen in cameos in the movie.

Jailer box office collection

Jailer, which was released in 2023, was a superhit at the box office. It had minted Rs. 348.55 crore net in India, and the worldwide gross collection was Rs. 604.50 crore.