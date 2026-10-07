Jailer 2: Astrologer Predicts Rajinikanth Starrer Will Be 'Blockbuster'

Astrologer Predicts Jailer 2 Starrer Will Be 'Blockbuster' | YouTube

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie, which is directed by Nelson, is a sequel to 2023 release Jailer, and fans of Rajini are eagerly waiting for the movie. The trailer of Jailer 2 was released a few days ago, and it received a good response. While it is expected to take the box office by storm, an astrologer on X also predicted that the film will be a blockbuster.

When a netizen asked astrologer Prashanth Kini about Jailer 2 prediction, he replied, "Super star Rajanikanth's upcoming movie JAILER-2 will be a Blockbuster... (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Astrologer Predicts Dhanush's Entry In Politics

Kini is known for doing many predictions about movies and celebrities. On Wednesday, he also predicted that Dhanush may enter politics, but won't get instant success like Thalapathy Vijay.

He tweeted, "Tamil film Star Dhanush may enter politics after 2028/29... But won't get Thalapathy Vijay like instant success.... As a film star his future is very very bright.... (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Well, let's wait and watch whether these predictions will turn out to be true or not.

Jailer 2 Release Date

Jailer 2 is slated to release on October 15, 2026, ahead of Dussehra weekend. While it is a Tamil film, the movie will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.

In the Hindi market, it will clash at the box office with Rajkummar Rao-starrer Prahaar and Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli. Both movies are slated to release on October 16, 2026.

Meanwhile, one more pan-India film is slated to release during Dussehra weekend. We are talking about Ranabaali, which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. While it is a Telugu movie, it will be dubbed and released in multiple languages.

So, let's wait and watch which movie will leave a mark at the box office.