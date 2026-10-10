'The Only Missing Element...': Rajinikanth Reveals He Wanted A Song Of Tamannaah Bhatia In Jailer 2

Rajinikanth Wanted A Song Of Tamannaah Bhatia In Jailer 2 | YouTube

Nelson's Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is all set to release on October 15, 2026. It is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year. Jailer was released in 2023, and Tamannaah Bhatia had a cameo in it, and the actress' song Kaavaalaa had become a chartbuster. The hook step of the song had become a rage, and Tamannaah's dance moves had grabbed everyone's attention. Recently, during the promotions of the film, Rajinikanth revealed that he told Nelson to have a song of Tamannaah in the film.

The superstar said, “The only missing element in Jailer 2 is Tamannaah. I told Nelson to keep one song for Tamannaah.” Nelson replied to Rajinikanth and said, “I can’t keep it just because you like it, sir.”

Rajinikanth quickly said, “I didn’t say I like it. If I had done whatever I liked, I would have become irrelevant and gone to Bengaluru. I’m still in the field because I’m doing what audiences are loving.” So, the superstar was hinting that he wanted Tamannaah's song in Jailer 2 because the audience loves it.

Jailer 2 Cast

Apart from Rajinikanth, Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik will be seen reprising their roles in the sequel. Meanwhile, S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna have joined the cast.

Cameos In Jailer 2

Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff had cameos in Jailer, and they will also be seen in Jailer 2. Meanwhile, in the sequel, we will also get to see the cameos of Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Jailer Box Office Collection

Jailer had collected Rs. 348.55 crore net in India, and the worldwide gross collection was Rs. 604.50 crore. The movie had taken an opening of Rs. 48.35 crore (all languages) net in India. So, let's wait and watch what opening Jailer 2 will get at the box office.