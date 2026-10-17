 Deva Dies At 75: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Visits Late Composer's Chennai Residence, Consoles Son Srikanth Deva As He Cries Inconsolably – VIDEO
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Deva Dies At 75: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Visits Late Composer's Chennai Residence, Consoles Son Srikanth Deva As He Cries Inconsolably – VIDEO

An emotional moment unfolded as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay paid tribute to late composer Deva in Chennai. Srikanth Deva greeted Vijay with folded hands before breaking down in tears.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 17, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Deva Dies At 75: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Visits Late Composer's Chennai Residence, Consoles Son Srikanth Deva As He Cries Inconsolably – VIDEO
Vijay Hugs Deva's Son Srikanth As He Breaks Down After Father's Death | Photo Via X

Veteran Tamil music composer and singer Devanesan Chokkalingam, popularly known as Deva or Thenisai Thendral, passed away in Chennai on Saturday, October 17, at the age of 75. The veteran composer predominantly worked in Tamil cinema, composing music for over 400 films, and also contributed to Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema.

Vijay Comforts Grieving Srikanth Deva After Composer Deva's Death

Following his demise, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay visited Deva's residence to pay his last respects. As Vijay arrived, the late composer’s son, Srikanth Deva, a music director and composer, greeted him with folded hands but soon broke down, overcome with grief over his father’s death.

Seeing Srikanth struggling to hold back his tears, Vijay hugged him and offered comfort. The emotional moment unfolded as the Chief Minister joined the family in paying their final respects to the late music composer.

Check out the video:

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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Pays Tribute To Deva

Before visiting Deva's residence, Vijay also offered his heartfelt tributes, expressing deep shock and sorrow.

He wrote on X, "Upon learning of the passing of Thiru. Deva, the unique music composer of Tamil cinema who captivated the hearts of the common people with his folk songs, the Theni Breeze of Melody, I am filled with profound shock and deep sorrow," read a statement on the official social media handle of Tamil Nadu CMO.

His demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the family members grieving the loss of music composer Thiru. Deva, as well as to his relatives, friends, film industry colleagues, and music lovers," read the statement.

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To honour the late music composer, the Tamil Nadu government will accord state honours.

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