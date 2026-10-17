Deva Death: Kamal Haasan, Karthi, Khushbu Sundar And Many More Celebrities Mourn Demise Of Veteran Music Composer

Celebrities Mourn Demise Of Veteran Music Composer Deva | Instagram

Veteran music composer Deva, who had composed songs for more than 400 films, passed away on Saturday at the age of 75. Reportedly, he died due to cardiac arrest. Deva primarily composed songs for Tamil movies, but he had worked in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi movies as well. Many celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Karthi, Khushbu Sundar and others took to social media to mourn Deva's demise.

Kamal Haasan mourns Deva's demise

Haasan, who had worked with Deva in multiple movies, tweeted, "The news of my dear brother Deva's passing is shocking. He was a vibrant soul, full of enthusiasm and zeal, with a penchant for light-hearted humor and hearty laughter. Memories of the joyful times we shared working together on films like Avvai Shanmugi, Pammal K. Sambandam, and Panchatanthiram come flooding back. My heartfelt tribute to him. My deepest condolences and words of comfort to his family (sic)."

Karthi shared on X, "Deva sir’s boundless energy and childlike innocence were as special as his music. He brought a unique joy to everything he did, and his melodies and vibrant chennai gaana will always remain a part of our lives. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends (sic)."

Prabhudeva and RJ Balaji pay tribute

Prabhudeva, who danced to the tunes of Deva in the movie 123, tweeted, "My deepest condolences on the passing of legendary music director Deva Sir. Your timeless music will live on forever. 🙏 Om Shanti (sic)."

RJ Balaji tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing of #Deva sir, a true legend of Tamil cinema whose music has touched generations. Having had the blessing of working with him in Mookuthi Amman will always remain a cherished memory. His legacy will live on through his timeless music. Heartfelt condolences (sic)."

Khushbu Sundar remembers Deva

Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar tweeted, "Absolutely devastated. Unbelievable. A man who was healthy and laughing, blessing and was part of us just 10 days ago is gone. Its heartbreaking. Thenisai Thendral as he was known, was indeed a man as sweet as honey and light hearted as the wind. His contribution to the world of music and cinema is beyond. Gone too soon. Why?? You will be missed Deva Sir. Rest in peace (sic)."

We at The Free Press Journal also pray that Deva's soul rests in peace.