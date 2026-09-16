Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals Her Pandit Ji's Reaction To Vvaan's Chhathi Maiya Song: 'He Noticed All The Details, Was Very Appreciative'

Tamannaah Bhatia at Vvaan trailer launch event | Photo by Ashwini Sawant

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about Vvaan: Force of the Forest’s devotional Chhathi Maiya song and revealed her Pandit ji’s reaction to the song at the film’s trailer launch on Wednesday (September 16). The actress shared the anecdote while attending the event alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, producer Ektaa Kapoor and director Deepak Kumar Mishra in Mumbai.

Tamannaah revealed that her Pandit ji had noticed the details depicted in the song and expressed his interest in watching the film. “Mere ghar pe kal (September 15) Ganpati festival manaya jaa raha tha. We were doing the puja, kal visarjan kiya mere ghar pe. Mere Pandit ji ne pakad liya aur bola, ‘Yeh jo aapne film banayi hai, hum sab jaake dekhenge.’ Chhath ka mahatva, jaise humne darshaya hai, he was also noticing all the details and they were very appreciative,” shared the actress.

She also recounted an interaction with her building’s watchman, who asked her about the film being based on Chhath. Clarifying it, Tamannaah explained that while Chhath plays a significant role in the narrative, the film is centred on Van Devi.

Tamannaah added, “Chhath is not a festival, it’s an emotion.” She further teased the scale of the sequence, expressing excitement about audiences seeing it on the big screen.

About Vvaan

The Vvaan: Force Of The Forest will hit theatres on September 25, 2026.

The film brings together TVF's Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and producer Ektaa R Kapoor. Arunabh Kumar has written the film, while Deepak Mishra has directed it.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

Manu Anand serves as the director of photography and visual director.