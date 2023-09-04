Tamannaah Bhatia REACTS To Boyfriend Vijay Varma's First Look Poster From Jaane Jaan

Actor Vijay Varma shared his first look from his upcoming film Jaane Jaan on Monday (September 4). The OTT film is also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat and the trailer of the film is all set to be unveiled by the makers on September 5.

Earlier today, Vijay shared his first look poster on Instagram and his actress-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia was quick to react to it.

Soon after Vijay shared his look from Jaane Jaan, Tamannaah took to the comments section of his post and dropped several fire emoticons. Take a look:

Vijay and Tamannaah's relationship

A couple of days back, Vijay and Tamannaah were spotted at Mumbai airport as they reportedly returned from Maldives. However, they did not pose for the paps together and exited the airport separately.

Tamannaah officially confirmed her relationship with Vijay during one of her interviews and called him her 'happy place'. Later, the Mirzapur actor also said that though he does not want to hide anything from the public, he wants the audience to notice and discuss about his work and not his personal life.

The actors reportedly bonded and fell in love on the sets of Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2, in which they play a couple. Reports of their affair first went viral after the two were spotted locking lips on a yacht in Goa on New Year's eve.

About Jaane Jaan

The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel 'Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino. Jaane Jaan is reportedly scheduled to release on September 21, on Kareena's birthday.

Opening up about the film, Sujoy Ghosh had earlier said, "Jaane Jaan is based on the book, which has been the love of my life for a long long time. From the day I read Devotion of Suspect X, I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read, and today, thanks to Kareena, Jaideep, and Vijay, that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story, and hopefully the audience will love it as much as we do."

