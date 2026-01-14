Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend Talwiinder Shows Middle Finger To Paps Recording Him At Nupur Sanon's Mumbai Reception- VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

San Francisco-based Punjabi musician Talwinder Singh Sidhu, aka Talwiinder, is reportedly dating actress Disha Patani. Speculation began after the two were spotted together at Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben's wedding in Udaipur. While neither Talwiinder nor Disha has addressed the rumours, they were again spotted at Nupur's Mumbai reception on Tuesday, January 13. However, the two avoided posing together, maintaining a distance in front of the paparazzi.

Talwiinder Shows Middle Finger To Paps

While exiting the reception in the lift, Talwiinder was accompanied by Mouni Roy, Disha, Aleksandar Alex Ilic, and Knav, who is Talwiinder's close friend and artist. As the group left the lift, Talwiinder and Knav stayed behind while the others moved ahead. During this time, paparazzi were seen recording the singer, who appeared uncomfortable.

In response, he showed his middle finger to the cameras and tried striking different poses. Later, Knav, who seemed relaxed and smiling, also intervened, asking the paparazzi to stop recording.

Check out the video:

Netizens React

Soon after the video went viral on social media, some fans defended Talwiinder, saying he was simply posing, while others felt his middle-finger reaction was justified, as his real face was revealed during the paparazzi recording with Disha Patani, where he was seen without his mask.

A user commented, "He's absolutely right." Another wrote, "Give the people their own privacy. It is not your business who's dating whom or where they are going. This is totally unacceptable as they are also human beings just like all of us."

A third user said, "You guys don't have self respect? After insulting you posted it."

"If angry then why do you guys disturb anyone's personal space," read another comment.

Before Talwiinder, Disha was rumoured to be dating fellow Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, however, the two never confirmed their relationship.