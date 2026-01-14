Disha Patani & Talwiinder Avoid Posing Together At Nupur Sanon's Mumbai Reception Amid Dating Rumours, Yet Exit In Same Car—WATCH

Disha Patani, Talwiinder | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwiinder are being linked as the latest rumoured couple in B-town. Speculation began after the two were spotted together at Udaipur airport following Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's grand wedding on Monday.

Disha Patani, Talwiinder Avoid Posing Together At Nupur Sanon's Reception

Amid the dating rumours, Talwiinder attended Nupur and Stebin's Mumbai reception on Tuesday, January 13. Disha, meanwhile, arrived at the event with her best friend, actress Mouni Roy, and the duo posed together for the paparazzi. Shortly after, Talwiinder arrived separately, with Mouni greeting him at the entrance and accompanying him inside.

Later, while exiting the venue, Talwiinder was again seen leaving with Mouni. The singer appeared visibly uncomfortable with the paparazzi, especially as his face, usually concealed during performances with skull face paint or a mask to maintain anonymity, was being widely photographed.

Minutes after Talwiinder and Mouni left, Disha was spotted exiting the venue with her close friend Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

Disha Patani, Talwiinder Leave In Same Car

Although Disha and Talwiinder did not pose together at any point, they were seen leaving in the same car, further fuelling dating rumours. The two were seated next to each other, while Aleksandar, seated in the front passenger seat, appeared to distract the paparazzi as they continued clicking pictures of Disha and Talwiinder.

Even outside the hotel, the two avoided interacting with each other in front of the paparazzi, with Talwiinder maintaining a noticeable distance from Disha amid the ongoing speculation.

Disha Patani & Talwiinder In Goa

In fact, a few days ago, Disha, who was in Goa alongside Arshad Warsi, was spotted sitting inside a car with a mystery man, who was seen holding her by the shoulder. At the time, it was speculated that the man could be Talwiinder.

However, the identity could not be confirmed, as the singer continues to keep his face hidden from the public eye.

As of now, neither Disha or Talwiinder have reacted to the dating rumours.