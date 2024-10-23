Talented Four To Serenade Singaporean Audiences With Rhythms Of Chennai At Kalaa Utsavam 2024

Connected To India

Four talented musicians, all under 30, from the southern Indian city of Chennai, are set to rock Singapore in a show titled Rhythms of Chennai: A New Era of Indie Music at the upcoming Kalaa Utsavam. The premier Indian arts festival will take place at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, from November 15 to 24, 2024.

ROC, which comprises musicians Sam Vishal, Priyanka NK, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, K. J. Iyenar, Bharat K. Rajesh, and Sreekanth Hariharan, will perform on November 16 in a 90-minute show starting at 7.30 pm.

Ahead of their performance, Connected to India caught up with four artists from ROC. Sam Vishal, Priyanka NK, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, K. J. Iyenar spoke about their collaboration and musical journey in a fun-filled interview with Himanshu Verma.

Sivaangi Krishnakumar, who has acquired a reputation as a multifaceted artiste at just 24, due to her various roles as singer, actress, and television personality, said singing was her “plan b”. The Adipoli singer, who rose to fame as a participant in Super Singer 7 in 2019, was quick to admit that she grew up watching Priyanka NK on television.

Sivaangi received support from Sam Vishal, who quipped that he too has had the same experience, of seeing Priyanka on television for the last 13-14 years. Priyanka said nothing was planned. “We just had an idea of taking part in a reality show, which took us to where we are right now. So, that’s how it all started and it’s going well,” she said.

Talking about their upcoming performance, which promotes indie music, Sam Vishal said independent music will be the key in the future. “I’m happy to be a part of Rhythms of Chennai. We are going to be performing our original songs. We are waiting for a superb concert there.”

Continuing the conversation, Sivaangi added that they had been performing for a lot of renowned musicians, but thought of promoting their independent creations in Singapore. The 24-year-old stressed that independent music will be “the future within the next 5-10 years”, which was a key factor in their decision-making process for ROC. “If we promote our own songs, it’ll get even more recognition and reach, which it deserves,” she said.

The quartet also has mixed experiences of performing in Singapore. While Sam and Priyanka have had a taste of the Singapore crowd, during their tour with Yuvan Shankar Raja, the other two musicians, KJ and Sivaangi, will make their debut on November 16.

Watch the bubbly @Work conversation below.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)