Talat Aziz Recalls Last Conversation With Asha Bhosle 9 Days Before Death: 'She Was Singing On Call, Said She's Unwell'

The passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle on April 12 at the age of 92 has left the music and film industry in mourning. As tributes continue to pour in, veteran singer Talat Aziz shared a touching memory of his final conversation with Bhosle and recalled how she remained cheerful and even sang during their call despite feeling unwell.

In an interview with Zoom, Talat revealed that he had a close and affectionate bond with Asha Bhosle. Just days before travelling to Mauritius on April 3, he received a video call from her.

Recalling the interaction, he said, "Maine pucha kaise hain aap? Toh unhone bola, 'Zara tabiyat theek nahi hai aajkal'. Bahut saari baatien ki purane logon ke barrien main, Lata ji ke barrien main. Unhone kaha, 'Ek kaam karo tum, jab vapas aaoge Mauritius se toh aake milna toh baithke baatein karenge.' Lekin takdeer mein likha nahi tha. Main vapas aaya April 9-10 ko aur April 11 ko mujhe pata laga she's not well.”

On April 12, he spoke to her daughter-in-law Anjula Bhosle, who informed him that the singer was in critical condition. Shortly after, he received the heartbreaking news of her passing.

Talat also remembered the singer’s remarkable positivity and youthful spirit. He said, "Voh dil ki bahut young thi, 92 ki nahi thi, 22 ki thi dil mein. Unka ravaiya bahut positive tha zindagi ko lekar. Literally vo phone pe gaa rahi thi, aur pooch rahi thi 'Meri aawaz kaisi lag rahi hai?'. Maine kaha 'Aap gaa rahi hain aur keh rahin hain meri tabiyat kharab hai, sur bhi barabar lag rahe hain, kamaal hai'."

Asha Bhosle had been admitted to the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital a day before her death after suffering cardiac and respiratory complications. She later succumbed to multiple organ failure, leaving the industry shocked.

Her last rites were held on Monday (April 13) at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai with full state honours. The ceremony was attended by several prominent personalities from the entertainment, sports and political spheres.

Celebrities including Tabu, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh,Vicky Kaushal and Riteish Deshmukh were seen consoling her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle during the emotional ceremony.

The singer’s casket, decorated with white lilies and draped in the Indian tricolour, was honoured with a gun salute by the Mumbai Police at the crematorium. Actors Asha Parekh, Helen, Aamir Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Padmini Kolhapure and Jackie Shroff were also present to pay their respects.

Political leaders including Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Supriya Sule, Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray were also among those who attended the funeral to honour the legendary singer.