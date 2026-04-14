'Goodbye My Love': Zanai Bhosle Shares Emotional Message After Grandmother Asha Bhosle's Funeral

The final rites of legendary singer Asha Bhosle were held in Mumbai with full state honours on Monday (April 13), and family members, political leaders, and members of the film industry gathered to pay their last respects. Following the ceremony, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle took to social media to share an emotional message expressing gratitude for the immense love shown toward the iconic singer.

Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple-organ failure, was cremated on Monday at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Her son, Anand Bhosle, performed the last rites. Earlier in the day, the singer’s body was kept at her residence so that family, friends, and admirers could pay tribute.

In a heartfelt post on her Instagram stories, Zanai shared a photo from the funeral and spoke about the outpouring of respect and affection for her grandmother. She wrote, "So overwhelmed with emotions, I'll write something when I can, but I have to say that there were so many people who have respected her and honoured her today and beyond it all shown her so much love (sic)."

She added, "I thank you from the bottom of my heart. She deserved every bit of it. I realise that she lives on in every one of us in our hearts forever, and she has seen it all from above (sic)."

Zanai shared another throwback picture with her grandmother and wrote, "Goodbye my love, love of my life (sic)," followed by a heart emoji.

Several emotional moments from the funeral surfaced online, including videos showing Zanai breaking down in grief during the ceremony.

Zanai had earlier addressed the media when news of the singer’s hospitalisation first emerged. On April 11, she requested privacy while sharing an update on Asha Bhosle’s health. She had written, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively (sic)."

The veteran singer had been admitted to the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing cardiac and respiratory complications. Reports suggested that she had been unwell for several months.

During the funeral procession, the singer’s body was draped in the Indian tricolour as a mark of respect. Videos circulating on social media showed soldiers placing the flag over her casket, decorated with white lilies, as she was accorded state honours.

Several prominent personalities attended the ceremony at Shivaji Park, including actors Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Vicky Kaushal, Vivek Oberoi, Padmini Kolhapure and Jackie Shroff. Political leaders including Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Supriya Sule, Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray were also present.

Asha Bhosle was regarded as one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema. Over a remarkable career spanning more than eight decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages and genres. Her contribution to music earned her numerous honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Among her most celebrated songs are Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Inn Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Ye Kya Jagah Hai Doston, Jab Bhi Milti Hai, Rangeela Re, Dum Maaro Dum, Yeh Mera Dil, Abhi Naa Jao Chodh Kar, and Justuju Jiski Thi, which continue to remain timeless favourites for generations of listeners.