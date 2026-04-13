Asha Bhosle Death: Zanai Bhosle Cries Inconsolably During Her Grandmother's Funeral At Mumbai's Shivaji Park - Watch Video

Asha Bhosle Funeral | Instagram / X (PTI)

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. Her funeral took place at Mumbai's Shivaji Park crematorium on Monday. A video of Asha's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, has made it to social media, in which she is seen crying inconsolably during the funeral.

Zanai, who is also a singer, was very close to Asha, and her Instagram is filled with pictures of her and her grandmother. In the video, shared by PTI, we can see that the family members are trying to console Zanai, and later actress Padmini Kolhapure gives her water to drink. Watch the video below...