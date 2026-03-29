'Take Dhurandhar 2 Seriously Or Risk Being Buried': Ram Gopal Varma Slams Industry's 'Loud Silence' On Success Of Ranveer Singh's Film

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma reacted to the overwhelming box-office success of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, questioning what he called the film industry’s “loud silence” over its record-breaking run. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has emerged as one of the biggest hits in recent times, reportedly crossing Rs 1,200 crore globally.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), on Sunday, Varma shared a series of sharp observations, expressing surprise at the lack of public acknowledgment from the industry.

He wrote, "Now that @AdityaDharFilms has EXPLODED a ATOMIC BOMB right under the film industry, what is shocking is the loud silence from the rest of the film industry."

Now that @AdityaDharFilms has EXPLODED a ATOMIC BOMB right under the film industry, what is shocking is the loud silence from the rest of the film industry .



I don’t know whether this is because the #Dhurandhar2 ‘s devastating explosion has hurled everyone else in the film… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 29, 2026

He went on to speculate on the reasons behind this muted response, adding, "I don’t know whether this is because the #Dhurandhar2’s devastating explosion has hurled everyone else in the film industry so far into OUTER SPACE that their applause cannot reach here due to the long distances, OR whether they’re huddled in denial, whispering to each other, ‘It’s just propaganda… it will go away soon,’ so that they can crawl back and resume making their same old repetitive films. OR are they just paralysed by the film’s sheer brilliance, realising that whatever they’ve been making or planning to make now simply cannot measure up?"

Calling it unwise to overlook such a phenomenon, Varma further stated, "But isn’t it extremely unwise to ignore a DINOSAUR like #Dhurandhar2 staring you in the face and BREATHING FIRE into your eyes with its BOX OFFICE ROAR shaking the very ground beneath their feet, how can anyone be so foolish enough to look away?"

He concluded his remarks with a word of caution for his peers, urging them to study the film closely. "My sincere advice to all my colleagues in the film industry is to please take #Dhurandhar2 deadly seriously and study it like an ultra-fresh course in filmmaking and educate yourselves OR risk being buried forever in the graveyard of pre-March 19, 2026 cinema."

While several prominent names, including SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar, and Alia Bhatt, have praised the film and Ranveer Singh’s performance, Varma pointed out that many in the industry have refrained from publicly celebrating its commercial success.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who transforms into Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari while navigating the complex political and underworld landscape of Lyari.

The film also features Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. The film has reportedly earned over Rs 770 crore net in India, cementing its status as a blockbuster.