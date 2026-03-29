Dhurandhar 2 Actor Reveals How Ranveer Singh Balanced Shoot & Family During Deepika Padukone's Pregnancy: 'He Would Try His Best To...'

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but a recent revelation from his co-star has offered fans a glimpse into his personal life during the film’s shoot, particularly how he balanced work while caring for his pregnant wife, actress Deepika Padukone.

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, actor Abhay Arora, who plays Yasir in the film, shared that Ranveer remained committed to his family despite a demanding schedule. Recalling shooting days, he said, “Ranveer would try his best to get days off between shooting, even if it was just three or four days, so he could fly back to his wife and take care of his family. The way Ranveer takes care of his family is wonderful.”

During the shoot, Deepika was expecting their first child, and the couple later welcomed their daughter, Dua, in September 2024. Ranveer and Deepika, who tied the knot in 2018, have often been admired for their strong bond, frequently expressing support and admiration for each other both online and in public appearances.

Recently, the couple was spotted celebrating the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge with a lunch outing. They posed with restaurant staff and were greeted by excited fans and paparazzi as they stepped out. While fans cheered for Ranveer, calling him “Babbar Sher,” Deepika was seen smiling proudly, a moment that went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its impressive run at the box office. The film, which also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, has reportedly crossed Rs 1,200 crore globally and earned over Rs 750 crore net in India.

Looking ahead, Ranveer is reportedly set to star in a zombie thriller titled Pralay, which is expected to mark the theatrical debut of filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s son, Jai Mehta.

Deepika, on the other hand, has an exciting lineup of projects. She will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Additionally, she has filmmaker Atlee’s AA22×A6 in the pipeline with Allu Arjun, which is currently under production.