 Tabu On Her Khufiya Director Vishal Bhardwaj: No One Has Explored Shakespeare Better
The actress will be next seen in the Netflix film which streams from October 6

Updated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Tabu, who is soon going to be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya', said in an interaction with the media that there is no one in the industry who has explored Shakespeare better than Vishal Bhardwaj.

Tabu and Vishal have together given us some really great films. When this director-actor duo team up, the audience certainly knows they have a hit on its way. Vishal Bhardwaj's next film 'Khufiya' is going to release soon which stars Tabu in the leading role.

In a candid conversation, she opened up about working with Vishal Bhardwaj, her character in Khufiya and much more. Talking about working with Vishal Bhardwaj, she said: "His language of film making is very different and unique and very unique to him, that is what makes him who he is. He is one director who has explored all possible subjects, from romance to the underworld to Shakespeare. No one has explored Shakespeare better than him. The way he sees things, his vision, his language, his storytelling, what he has brought with him make him stand out from the rest."

Tabu will be seen playing the role of an operative at Research & Wing Analysis in the film. Talking about her role, she said: "I will never be able to comprehend this character completely. It is not fictional. It is very difficult to understand the lives of these officers because not much is known about them. So whatever little I understood, I tried to portray that in my way on the screen."

Khufiya is a spy thriller film written, produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere. It stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal. The film is scheduled to be released on 5 October 2023 on Netflix.

