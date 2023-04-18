When Tabu talked about ‘manipulations’ in Bollywood and how she was replaced in multiple films: ‘I faced disappointment, humiliation'

Actress Tabu, who has been in Bollywood for over three decades, recently opened up about her experiences with disappointment and manipulation in Bollywood.

The actress, who is known for her versatility and remarkable performances in films like Astitva, Virasat, and Maachis, spoke about being replaced in Aamir Khan's 1999 film Mann, which eventually starred Manisha Koirala.

Tabu on being replaced in Aamir's film

In a 2001 interview with Filmfare, Tabu revealed that she had done a photo shoot with Aamir for the film but was never informed what happened after that.

“Look I would have loved to work with Aamir and we even did a photoshoot together for Mann. I have no idea of what exactly happened after that as I don't know what happens behind the scenes."

Tabu went on to add that manipulations are a part of the game in Bollywood and that she had been at the receiving end far too often. She also revealed that she was supposed to work with Govinda in Kunwara, which eventually starred Urmila Matondkar, but did not speak much about the film.

Despite her experiences, Tabu maintained a positive outlook and said, "I have my own shares of disappointment and humiliation, but I never hold any grudge as they lead you nowhere."

The actress was recently seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa and has upcoming projects like Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya and Rhea Kapoor's produced ‘The Crew’.

Tabu's dedication and perseverance have made her one of the most respected actors in the film industry. Her ability to portray a wide range of characters with authenticity and depth has earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan following. Despite the challenges she has faced, Tabu's talent and resilience have ensured that she remains one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood.

