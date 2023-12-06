Taarak Mehta Update: Monaz Mevawalla Replaces Jennifer Mistry As Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi

Almost seven months after actress Jennifer Mistry announced her decision to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Monaz Mevawalla is all set to enter the show as Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi. For those unversed, Jennifer accused creator and producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment after quitting the show in April 2023.

Welcoming Monaz on the show, Modi said, "We are delighted to have Monaz Mevawalla. Her talent and passion for acting will undoubtedly add a new dimension to the character and the show. We welcome her wholeheartedly to the TMKOC family. Her portrayal is anticipated to bring a new dimension to the already beloved series, captivating audiences with her performance."

On being a part of the show, Monaz said, "I am thrilled and proud to be part of the TMKOC family. I love the role and am grateful to Mr. Modi for this opportunity. I'll put all my energy and heart into this character. Having previously worked with Mr. Modi, I love his passion and dedication for every TMKOC member for the past 15 years. I’m sure that all the TMKOC fans will shower me their love and support."

Who is Monaz Mevawalla?

The 38-year-old actress has been a part of several shows like Meet Mila De Rabba, Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Aangan Hoga, Rishton Ki Dor and others.

Monaz is the daughter of veteran actor Firdaus Mewawala who has been a part of various Bollywood films like Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai, Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year, Aap Mujhe Acche Lagne Lage, Saawariya, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai and others. Monaz is also a trained salsa dancer.

In 2014, Monaz made headlines after she revealed that she was abused by an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her followers entertained with videos on Instagram and YouTube.

Jennifer Mistry controversy

The actress levelled shocking allegations against Asit Modi and in May 2023, she accused him of sexual harassment. A few months back, Mumbai Police lodged a case against the makers of the popular sitcom.

Jennifer also accused Modi of influencing a key witness in her case - Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Jennifer's husband in the show.

According to media reports, she even accused project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of indecent behaviour and sexual harassment on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chashmah.

Earlier, the producer had termed the allegations made against him by the Jennifer as baseless and claimed to take legal action against the actress for trying to defame him.

The show's producer, project head Sohail Ramani, executive producer, Jatin Bajaj, and the team of directors had issued an official statement denying all the allegations saying Jennifer is being driven by vendetta as her work contract with the production house was terminated.