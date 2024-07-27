Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan Liven Up Khel Khel Mein Song Launch

The song launch of Hauli Hauli from the film Khel Khel Mein saw in attemdance a majority of the cast including Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, singer Neha Kakkar and director Mudassar Aziz. The Free Press Journal was present at the event.

The movie is about a group of friends who gather for a dinner and end up revealing secrets about each other. “The film is about friendship and getting to know each other. Its Akshay’s 151st film, and his disciline and dedication needs to be seen to be believed. Its my first theatrical in 14 years, and coincidentally my last one was with Mudassar too,” a buff looking Fardeen Khan in a white tee said. Ammy regaled the crowd with his humorous side, saying, “All of you have braved the rain and come here, kitnei velei ho.”

Hauli Hauli is by Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar, and apart from the star cast, also has Chitrangada Singh coming in at the end of the video.

At the event, Taapsee mentioned a trivia stating that five years ago, on August 15, Mission Mangal had released which featured her and Akshay, and she hopes that this film is succesful similarily.

No khel here

A video has gone viral from the event when an influencer, Ananya Dwivedi, went up on stage to take a selfie with Taapsee after shaking hands with her, to which Taapsee declined.

Ananya later commented on the video saying, “That’s me. And I don’t understand why would someone deny a selfie when you’re already surrounded by cameras and the only reason influencers like me were called is to promote HER song! She really needs a better PR training.”

Various reactions from social media users were seen in the comments section with their varying petspectives. “Yeah but it also looked like she barely said a few words and pulled out her camera. Taapsee probably just was pointing to proper photos.” While someone else said, “She didn’t do anything wrong, she has no obligation to give a selfie, plus there’s cameras right there for them to take a proper picture.”

Another commented, “Please stop dehumanising celebrities like this. She can deny a selfie if she wants too.”