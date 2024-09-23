Swara Bhasker Says She Was 'Scared' Of Not Being Invited To Bollywood Parties If She Married Fahad Ahmed: 'It Was Too Much For Me'

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker got married to activist and Samajwadi Party MP Fahad Ahmed in 2023, and the couple recently opened up on the challenges they faced due to their class and cultural differences. Swara stated that while she fought for the secularism in the country, she had doubts in her own mind when it came to dating Fahad.

Swara and Fahad appeared together on Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's show, Couple of Things, in which they narrated their love story. They shared that they met during a protest in Mumbai, and while initially, they were friends, soon love blossomed between the two.

"But the fun part is that both of us were in denial. I thought us being anything more than friends was impossible. We came two very different backgrounds. But everyone around us knew that there were sparks. There was a phase when we would speak on call for 10 hours at a stretch," Fahad recalled.

Swara too reiterated that she thought their union was "impossible". "I was feeling that it was too much. I am not the person who cares about what other people would think, but it was shocking that at that time, things like 'Log kya kahenge' would cross my mind. I was traumatised thinking how would my family and friends react," the actress admitted.

"At one point, I was scared that I won't be invited to Bollywood parties if I got married to Fahad. And I could not understand why, because I was never that person who gave importance to such things. On one hand, I was raising slogans about secularism, but on the other hand, such things were running on my mind," she added.

Swara stated that she let all the thoughts and feelings sink in and she finally realised that she wanted to be with Fahad and not care about the world after a chat with her uncle.

Swara and Fahad got married under the Special Marriages Act and it was in February 2023 that they announced it to the world. They later hosted their wedding festivities and also threw a grand bash for their friends, family and colleagues.

In September 2023, Swara and Fahad welcomed their first child, a baby girl, whom they named Raabiyaa.