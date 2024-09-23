 Swara Bhasker Says She Was 'Scared' Of Not Being Invited To Bollywood Parties If She Married Fahad Ahmed: 'It Was Too Much For Me'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSwara Bhasker Says She Was 'Scared' Of Not Being Invited To Bollywood Parties If She Married Fahad Ahmed: 'It Was Too Much For Me'

Swara Bhasker Says She Was 'Scared' Of Not Being Invited To Bollywood Parties If She Married Fahad Ahmed: 'It Was Too Much For Me'

Swara and Fahad got married under the Special Marriages Act and it was in February 2023 that they announced it to the world

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 01:31 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker got married to activist and Samajwadi Party MP Fahad Ahmed in 2023, and the couple recently opened up on the challenges they faced due to their class and cultural differences. Swara stated that while she fought for the secularism in the country, she had doubts in her own mind when it came to dating Fahad.

Swara and Fahad appeared together on Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's show, Couple of Things, in which they narrated their love story. They shared that they met during a protest in Mumbai, and while initially, they were friends, soon love blossomed between the two.

"But the fun part is that both of us were in denial. I thought us being anything more than friends was impossible. We came two very different backgrounds. But everyone around us knew that there were sparks. There was a phase when we would speak on call for 10 hours at a stretch," Fahad recalled.

Read Also
'Didn't Arrest Me As I Am Hindu': Swara Bhasker SLAMS Judge Who Recused Himself From Delhi Riots...
article-image

Swara too reiterated that she thought their union was "impossible". "I was feeling that it was too much. I am not the person who cares about what other people would think, but it was shocking that at that time, things like 'Log kya kahenge' would cross my mind. I was traumatised thinking how would my family and friends react," the actress admitted.

FPJ Shorts
Mysterious Discovery: ₹20 Lakh Found Abandoned In Mumbai Local Train
Mysterious Discovery: ₹20 Lakh Found Abandoned In Mumbai Local Train
Bihar: 'Collapse' Of Portion Of Under-Construction Bridge Sparks Political Slugfest
Bihar: 'Collapse' Of Portion Of Under-Construction Bridge Sparks Political Slugfest
Bengaluru Woman Stamps & Destroys Children's Onam Pookalam in Residential Society; Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Bengaluru Woman Stamps & Destroys Children's Onam Pookalam in Residential Society; Viral Video Sparks Outrage
SpiceJet Shares Skyrocket 10% After ₹3,000 Crore QIP Allotment
SpiceJet Shares Skyrocket 10% After ₹3,000 Crore QIP Allotment

"At one point, I was scared that I won't be invited to Bollywood parties if I got married to Fahad. And I could not understand why, because I was never that person who gave importance to such things. On one hand, I was raising slogans about secularism, but on the other hand, such things were running on my mind," she added.

Read Also
Swara Bhasker Reacts To Kolkata Doctor Rape Case, Netizens Ask 'Will You Blame Mamata Banerjee's WB...
article-image

Swara stated that she let all the thoughts and feelings sink in and she finally realised that she wanted to be with Fahad and not care about the world after a chat with her uncle.

Swara and Fahad got married under the Special Marriages Act and it was in February 2023 that they announced it to the world. They later hosted their wedding festivities and also threw a grand bash for their friends, family and colleagues.

Read Also
'You Chose To Shame Breast-Feeding Mother': Swara Bhasker Calls Out Food Blogger Over Postpartum...
article-image

In September 2023, Swara and Fahad welcomed their first child, a baby girl, whom they named Raabiyaa.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ananya Panday Looks Effortlessly Chic In ₹36.9K Black Strapless Jumpsuit

Ananya Panday Looks Effortlessly Chic In ₹36.9K Black Strapless Jumpsuit

Swara Bhasker Says She Was 'Scared' Of Not Being Invited To Bollywood Parties If She Married Fahad...

Swara Bhasker Says She Was 'Scared' Of Not Being Invited To Bollywood Parties If She Married Fahad...

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025, Beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025, Beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Jr NTR Expresses Disappointment After Devara Event In Hyderabad Gets Cancelled Due To Overcrowding:...

Jr NTR Expresses Disappointment After Devara Event In Hyderabad Gets Cancelled Due To Overcrowding:...

19-Year-Old Rhea Singha Crowned Miss Universe India 2024; Urvashi Rautela Passes Down The 'Taj Mahal...

19-Year-Old Rhea Singha Crowned Miss Universe India 2024; Urvashi Rautela Passes Down The 'Taj Mahal...