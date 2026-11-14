Swara Bhasker Recalls Sexual Harassment By Director Early In Career: 'I Didn't Even Know It Was Harassment' | FPJ Exclusive | FPJ Showbiz's YouTube Channel

Swara Bhasker opened up about facing sexual harassment during a film shoot in 2011, revealing why she struggled to recognise the director's behaviour as harassment and how an executive producer helped protect her.

Actress Swara Bhasker, who recently appeared on the reality show Rise and Fall, has opened up about a disturbing experience of sexual harassment during the early days of her acting career. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Swara recalled facing inappropriate behaviour from a film director while shooting in Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, in 2011.

Recalling the incident, Swara revealed that she was in her early twenties and had only recently appeared in Tanu Weds Manu. Without a personal team or established industry connections, she found herself particularly vulnerable during the outdoor shoot.

"I was vulnerable in a very different way. I didn't have a personal team, I didn't have people that I could reach out to," she said.

Swara admitted that she initially failed to recognise the director's behaviour as sexual harassment because there had been no physical contact.

"I didn't even know, I didn't identify it as sexual harassment at the workplace while it was happening because since the man had made no physical contact with me," she explained.

The actress revealed that it was only after the MeToo movement, while reading other women's experiences, that she understood what she had faced.

"I was like, oh my God, this is harassment. It's like a textbook case of harassment," Swara recalled.

Addressing why women often hesitate to speak up immediately, Swara explained that she feared losing her professional opportunity. The film had a 56-day shooting schedule, and the alleged harassment began within the first few days.

"I don't want to leave the project. I don't want to lose work. I mean, I also have my own ambitions, right? Which is fair. Like why shouldn't I?" she said.

Swara revealed that she eventually confided in the film's executive producer, warning him about the situation. According to the actress, he supported and protected her throughout the shoot.

"He actually became my friend. He protected me. At that time and today he's my manager," she shared.

Reflecting on how awareness has evolved, Swara urged younger women to recognise inappropriate behaviour, establish boundaries and seek support immediately.

"Speak to people, seek help, seek support and call things out immediately because now we can actually do it," she concluded.