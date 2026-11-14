Anirudh Ravichander And Kaviya Maran Return To Chennai After Greece Wedding; Make Their First Appearance As Husband And Wife - Watch Video

Anirudh Ravichander And Kaviya Maran Return To Chennai After Greece Wedding | Instagram

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kaviya Maran got married in Greece on November 11, 2026. It was an intimate wedding ceremony, which was attended by family and close friends. The pictures from the wedding celebrations were shared on social media by Anirudh, and they went viral, with fans going gaga over their looks. Now, the newlyweds have returned to Chennai and have made their first appearance as husband and wife.

The couple was clicked at the Chennai airport, and both were twinning in black outfits. Anirudh and Kaviya didn't pose for the paparazzi, but the former was seen reacting to the greetings that they were getting from the paps and the fans.

Watch Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran's video below...

Rajinikanth, MK Stalin attend Anirudh Ravichander-Kaviya Maran's wedding

Well, two big celebrities who attended the wedding were Rajinikanth and MK Stalin. Their pictures from the wedding have grabbed everyone's attention, and a video of Rajinikanth dancing has also gone viral on social media.

Superstar Rajinikanth and familyare in Greece to attend music composer Anirudh Ravichander’s wedding. The Superstar was seen enjoying the moment and dancing to a song, delighting fans! ❤️🔥#Thalaivar #Rajinikanth #AnirudhRavichander #Superstar https://t.co/gxxyEtMiFw — Dandhavolu S Giri (@girizoom) November 12, 2026

For the uninitiated, Anirudh is Rajinikanth's nephew. The music composer's mother is the sister of the superstar's wife.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran's wedding reception

Anirudh and Kaviya's wedding reception is going to take place in Chennai on November 21, 2026. Many big celebrities from the entertainment industry, business world and politics are expected to attend the reception. It is surely going to be a grand event.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran's relationship

The rumours of Anirudh and Kaviya's relationship started doing the rounds in 2025. But the couple kept their relationship a secret and never officially spoke about it. Finally, a few weeks ago, their wedding was officially announced.

Now, after the beautiful wedding pictures, we are sure that the fans of the couple are eagerly waiting for the photos and videos from their wedding reception.