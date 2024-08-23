Swara Bhasker Joins Netizens In Slamming Vivek Agnihotri For 'Smiling' While Protesting Against Kolkata Rape-Murder Case (VIDEO)

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is receiving backlash for a video in which he is seen smiling while protesting in Kolkata against the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor. Actress Swara Bhasker also joined a section of social media users and reacted to the director's video.

In the video, Vivek is seen with a few people as he protested on the streets of Kolkata. He is also heard raising "We want justice" slogans.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Observe the happy smiling faces of Vivek Agnihotri, Swapan Dasgupta, actor/bjp leader Anjana Basu and other female BJP members during this Justice for RG KAR protest March. For them, even a heinous crime like this was a photo Op moment."

Swara re-shared the post and added several 'face vomiting' emoticons. However, she did not write anything along with it. Take a look at Vivek's now-viral video here:

Netizens slam Vivek Agnihotri

Criticising Vivek, another X user commented, "He is a shameless man. He just went there to gain some political mileage."

"Ye besharmo ki toli hai!! they are no less criminal than a rapist. selective approach has finished these countries. they are just doing this for a party not the nation or gender. nothing heinous then them," read another comment.

Another person wrote, "I think Vivek lost his sense coz he unable to make movies from last many years, he is now making the fun of March against Justice, Shameless man with bunch of shameless people."

"Is this a protest rally or something else. My heart goes out and head hanging in shame for the parents 🙏🏼 of the Dr awaiting justice. Probably, he his smiling that he has got a new script to make it into a film and make a few bucks," wrote another user.

Vivek has always been in the news for his opinions on various social and political issues. Raising his voice against the Kolkata rape and murder case, the director participated in the protest rally from Maula Ali to Dorina Crossing in Kolkata on Wednesday (August 21).

Speaking about the case, Vivek said, "We are all posting on Instagram or Twitter in Bombay and absolving ourselves of guilt, but someone has to do this work. I felt someone needed to come forward and take action. When people with the power to influence public opinion and young people come together, it inspires others to join in as well."

"If people like us lead by example and protest, it will encourage young individuals to step out of their homes and join this campaign. Otherwise, people tend to think that just typing on social media is enough to bring about change. But for real change, we need to be active in the streets. That's why I'm here – to fight for what I believe in," he added.