 Swara Bhaskar's Mother SLAMS Dhurandhar, Criticises Violent Portrayal Of Muslims & Pakistan: 'Everyone Is Terrorist Or Gangster'
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Swara Bhaskar's Mother SLAMS Dhurandhar, Criticises Violent Portrayal Of Muslims & Pakistan: 'Everyone Is Terrorist Or Gangster'

Ahead of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge release, Swara Bhaskar's mother Ira Bhaskar criticised the first film, claiming it stereotypes Muslims and Pakistan. She said, "You don’t see any normal Muslim there… everyone is a terrorist or a gangster," adding that the film's violence serves an ideological narrative despite its box office success.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, March 14, 2026, 11:09 AM IST
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Swara Bhaskar's Mother Ira Bhaskar Slams Dhurandhar | Photo Via Instagram

Ranveer Singh's 2025 film Dhurandhar, which crossed Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office within three weeks of its release, impressed netizens, critics, and celebrities alike, who couldn't stop praising it. As Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) gears up for its March 19 release, actress Swara Bhaskar's mother Ira Bhaskar criticised the first installment, stating that it portrayed Muslims and Pakistan as violent.

Ira Bhaskar Criticises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

Ira during a discussion on the politics of contemporary Indian cinema, said that Dhurandhar, which is doing very well at the box office, is an example of a film made by a filmmaker, Aditya Dhar, who is ideologically convinced by Hindutva. The conversation, hosted by activist and writer Harsh Mander on his YouTube channel Karwan e Mohabbat, also featured Harish Wankhede, Assistant Professor at the Centre for Political Science at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

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Ira Bhaskar Calls Dhurandhar 'Extremely Violent'

Further, Ira said that Dhurandhar was "extremely violent", adding, "Its violence is at the service of a belief structure of an ideology that Muslims are very violent people. Pakistan is a very violent nation. You don’t see any normal Muslim there. Everyone is a terrorist or a gangster. So these kind of perceptions about Muslims, it's propogating this.

"It's a fiction film based on true events, supposedly. And it’s selective, as all these films are. It will only selectively choose what to put together in order to serve the ideology," said Ira.

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Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to Dhurandhar and the second and final installment of the duology, will see the original cast, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, and several supporting actors from the first part, reprising their roles.

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